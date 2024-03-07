Do Life Experiences Really Change You, Or Is It Mostly The Passage Of Time?

I was just thinking, i smoked a lil something so hamster wheel was going...

I was thinking of my past relationships, and if mistakes that I made changed me.
i'm still doing the same mistakes today basically.

I did change though, but I feel it's more the passage of time that changes you then your experiences.
Now i'm not saying experiences don't change you, i'm just thinking of the passage of time changes you more.

I 100% believe that people are products of their environment, but that's another topic.
I'm not talking about who you are, but rather how you grew.

Thots?
Did your life experiences change you or was it mostly the passage of time.
Don't knee jerk reply, really think about which takes the bigger piece of the pie chart.
 
I don't know how one can delineate the two. Passage of time is inherently linked with life experience, as far as I can tell.
 
Yes, I fucked a hundred thots and then I tried to kill myself.
 
To add to what I was saying, since time is not linear, you are actually experiencing nothing and everything at the same time. We are always at a constant of nothing and everything all at once.
 
What if I told you that the passage of time IS a life experience?
 
