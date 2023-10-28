Would Jon Jones vs Ngannou be the biggest fight in UFC history

You can't lose if you win the fight.
If so, Dana should do everything in his power to make it happen

Jones-Ngannou-696x392.jpg
 
Jones didn’t want a piece of Aspinall/Pav and all of a sudden he wants Francis? Jones just wants to beat old Stipe and frame that paper GOAT certificate in his house.
 
It would be the biggest MMA fight to date if they handled it right. Has an Ali/Frazier energy to it except Ngannou is more of a Big George Foreman.
 
If so, Dana should do everything in his power to make it happen

I believe Conor vs Khabib would still be bigger

In terms of weight, this is the biggest fight by far

550 pounds+ of cornfed American men with a combined XXXXXL gloves

Ufc116-poster_medium.jpg
 
God no. That's a lopsided fight. Francis has a puncher's chance for sure but Jon is better everywhere else. By lots.
 
Few years ago might have been close but certainly not by the time they would hypothetically be able to put it together.
 
Francis is happy to be out of the UFC, Dana fumbled the bag and there's no way back
lol, far from. Dana is relived considering the nonsense Francis is doing to PFL. The UFC is just fine without Francis and won’t have to deal with his BS. They knew the problems it would cause allowing him to box and said F&&k it.
 
lol, far from. Dana is relived considering the nonsense Francis is doing to PFL. The UFC is just fine without Francis and won’t have to deal with his BS. They knew the problems it would cause allowing him to box and said F&&k it.
There's really no problem with allowing him to box just like they did with Conor. The difference is that Francis, the lineal and true UFC HW champ will now return to MMA in PFL instead of the UFC
 
Only with Conor on the undercard.

It would be big, I don't know about Conor/Khabib big.
This is correct.

Jones' biggest PPV was against DC (Rematch) and that drew about 800-900k. They were both close to their prime and had a history of beef and were sworn enemies.
Conor's fights in his peak averaged over 1 million PPV buys.

I believe Jones vs Ngannou + stacked card could potentially reach aldo-conor or brock-mir levels around over a mill if we're lucky which is still incredible
 
