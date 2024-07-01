Worried about UFC Manchester

WolfPackHunter
I personally have a bad bad feeling for fans of British fighters Paddy Pimblett and our 2 belt holders.
Welterweight belt holder Leon Edward's is in for a long long night with the Bully Belal and I don't see him keeping the title.
Interim HW title holder Tom Aspinall is up against an absolute beast in Curtis Blaydes, all this Tom will be HW GOAT only started after his last fight.
Paddy Pimblett is nowhere near as good as he thinks or the UFC thinks (plugging money into hype so they've some belief) but Bobby Green is very well rounded.
Mohammed Mokaev COULD be the saving grace but if Kape lands flush it could be a terrible night for us Brits.
Anyone more confident, anyone agree
