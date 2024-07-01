  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Worried about UFC Manchester

I personally have a bad bad feeling for fans of British fighters Paddy Pimblett and our 2 belt holders.
Welterweight belt holder Leon Edward's is in for a long long night with the Bully Belal and I don't see him keeping the title.
Interim HW title holder Tom Aspinall is up against an absolute beast in Curtis Blaydes, all this Tom will be HW GOAT only started after his last fight.
Paddy Pimblett is nowhere near as good as he thinks or the UFC thinks (plugging money into hype so they've some belief) but Bobby Green is very well rounded.
Mohammed Mokaev COULD be the saving grace but if Kape lands flush it could be a terrible night for us Brits.

Anyone more confident, anyone agree
 
Yeah. Belal is pretty terrifying.

The way he is just starching bodies left and right in his path of brutal violence...
 
Yeah. Belal is pretty terrifying.

The way he is just starching bodies left and right in his path of brutal violence...
He is not searching people but he has been dominating top fighters for years.

A near 21/1 shot for the 4 foreign fighters
 
I wouldn't be so worried about Leon. He was literally walking through Belal in their last fight. Aspinall on the other hand is going to get fraud checked by Blaydes and i dont want to hear about legendary UK grappling ever again after this fight
 
I think Leon takes it, Aspinall is 50-50 and Paddy can get by Green.
 
Nope. I hope and kind of expect paddy to get beat. His chin and grappling may save him though! We all know he’s a hype job, even his fans. I think both Tom and Leon will win fairly comfortably, with aspinall getting a stoppage fairly early
 
I'm the first guy in any thread to point out the absurdity of people judging the first Leon-Belal fight like a victory for Leon, but man, saying you don't see how Leon keeps the title? That is bold, to say the least.


Now that I think of it, there is an irony of Leon-Belal and Tom-Curtis headlining this event, both rematches of fights that basically should not be judged on any degree of merit when analyzing how these fights will go. It's like an entirely fresh consideration

*edit* I'm not rooting for anyone cuz I think anyone winning each of those is decent, but man am I hoping for a double KO w/ Paddy-Green. Or maybe just Paddy gets knocked out when Green throws another obviously intentional headbutt and gets DQ'd for it.
 
