Worried about UFC Manchester

I'm the first guy in any thread to point out the absurdity of people judging the first Leon-Belal fight like a victory for Leon, but man, saying you don't see how Leon keeps the title? That is bold, to say the least.





Now that I think of it, there is an irony of Leon-Belal and Tom-Curtis headlining this event, both rematches of fights that basically should not be judged on any degree of merit when analyzing how these fights will go. It's like an entirely fresh consideration



*edit* I'm not rooting for anyone cuz I think anyone winning each of those is decent, but man am I hoping for a double KO w/ Paddy-Green. Or maybe just Paddy gets knocked out when Green throws another obviously intentional headbutt and gets DQ'd for it.