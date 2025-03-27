UFC seems a mess...

MMA media outlets, UFC - related analysts like Daniel Cormier, Chael, and even fighters who do podcasts like Usman... Are bringing names of fighters that aren't "so mainstream and accomplished" to tell a story in behalf of the fighters they mean... Almost in an attempt to tell a story while, likely, forced not to say the names they meant? Maybe covering up some big thing, hiding the actual event for the time being, I don't know. It seems there are some big names that are being replaced by less known names (I imagine these fighters are all in agreement of their names being used)...



For example, McGregor being constantly talked about as "will he fight again??" ... Or "McGregor vs Chandler" , "Chandler vs Paddy the Baddy" ... All mentioned as breaking fights that would define many things... While nobody expects McGregor to fight again, no one even cares about McGregor (nor we wish to, I imagine) fights again... And Chandler, Paddy the Baddy, the fuck is this being so overly mentioned... ?



The Cain Velasquez news too. Idk, does something seem iffy about it? I'm not saying that is the case at all ofc, but sometimes I get the slight feeling that even Cain now is being used (in the chance his name is being used, ofc he is in agreement if the real fact will be revealed later) in an iffy way, almost feeling like he is not the real fighter who went through that.



Even the way Aspinall has been acting recently... It's not normal. It's a fight in which he may or may not get, whatever, but there seems to be something (maybe) bigger going on. The way it is being so overly dragged. That's just not normal. That is very weird.









Tom Aspinall : “[Leon’s] on his back again, half guard again. This is Sean Brady’s bread and butter, man. This is Sean Brady 101,” Aspinall said. “Bad, really bad for Leon… He’s getting hit though. He’s worried about the takedowns, he’s getting hit. Look, I’m a Leon fan, Leon’s my friend. But I also appreciate high-level MMA, and Sean Brady’s displaying some really good stuff there… Oh he’s tapped him. Wow, domination from Sean Brady. Gutted for Leon, gutted for him. Look everyone’s leaving, I feel like leaving myself… Very similar to the Belal fight.”





Tom Aspinall : " We had a nice meal and we talked everything through,” Aspinall said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Hunter has always been extremely personable and reasonable with me—I can’t say what he’s like with other people, I don’t know—but with me and my team he’s been nothing but hospitable and fantastic. We had a fantastic meeting, everything went amazing, I understand my position now, I understand what the company’s doing now, and you’ve got to stay tuned because there’s some big news coming.”





Tom Aspinall : "I mean, the thing with Jones, Jon Jones is conning the public" .... Conning the public... Interesting.





_____________







[ In a social media post after the event, Coleman shared a photo of him and Jones whilst reflecting on his exchange with the current UFC heavyweight champion.



Coleman didn’t exactly go into detail but he did make two things very clear.



He stated that ‘Bones’, like many believe, is the greatest of all time whilst giving the fight between him and Aspinall a green light.



Given that the Brit has been very clear that he wants this fight with no room for alternatives, this is further proof that things are heading in the right direction despite the fact that we don’t know for sure what Jones said to Coleman.



“I ran across the Champ at dirty Boxing. He is the GOAT. He will be fighting Aspinall soon. We are so brothers. God is great. HammerHouse4Life” ]







[ A showdown between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Glory Kickboxing’s Rico Verhoeven seemed on the cusp of coming to fruition after mutual interest from the two giants. After finishing former PFL champion Renan Ferreira in his MMA return last year, Ngannou teased a potential crossover fight with Verhoeven for his next appearance in the PFL SmartCage. Verhoeven seemed confident in securing the Ngannou fight during his most recent sitdown with Bloody Elbow.



But the Ngannou vs. Verhoeven fight is indefinitely delayed after a head-scratching decision by one of Alex Pereira‘s former rivals.



Recent UFC signee Artem Vakhitov, despite earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last year, declined the UFC’s offer and entered a brief free agency period. The former Glory light heavyweight champion handed Pereira one of his few career defeats by majority decision at Glory 78.



After failing to come to terms with the UFC on a deal for his debut fight, Vakhitov will return to Glory later this year to fight Verhoeven at Glory 100 for the latter’s heavyweight title on June 14th.



With Vakhitov’s declined contract offer, and Verhoeven contractually locked up to face Vakhitov, the Ngannou vs. Verhoeven fight is firmly off the table for the foreseeable future.



During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Vakhitov explained his unusual decision to decline the UFC contract in favor of fighting Verhoeven.



“Unfortunately, we couldn’t reach an agreement on some things,” Vakhitov said of the UFC’s offer. “When we got an offer and we saw the news of all the Russian fighters coming back to Glory, and got an offer to fight Rico and possibly become a double champion, we agreed very easily. ]









[ Daniel Cormier was absolutely furious when Khabib Nurmagomedov managed to trick him with a hilarious prank.



The former two-weight world champion has a great relationship with his Russian teammates at American Kickboxing Academy.



Cormier even gave Islam Makhachev a fantastic present after his win at UFC 311, showcasing just how much he cares about his friends.



But with this sort of camaraderie, can often come practical jokes. And it’s fair to say the Louisianian was a victim of one in a big way.



Khabib Nurmagomedov trolled Daniel Cormier by somehow convincing the all-time great to call himself a b—- in Russian.



For weeks, those who spoke the language in the gym, were laughing their heads off, while ‘DC’ was blissfully unaware of the joke that was playing out at his expense.



Upon finding out, it’s fair to say the legend wasn’t overly impressed. In footage Javier Mendez shared to his Instagram, the grappler stormed onto the mats to confront Khabib.



Cormier exclaimed: “Now, I know what this means.”





It’s very rare that ‘The Eagle’ takes a backward step. But on this occasion, he did, with the former 155-pound King professing that he had nothing to do with the whole situation.



He claimed: “I don’t say this, I never say this.”



The two-weight title holder raged: “Having me calling myself a b—- for weeks. That’s messed up. That’s bulls—.”





Dagestani icons are overly scared of him.



In actual fact, they both revel in the opportunity to wind him up.



However, on one occasion it went too far.



During an interview, Cormier slapped Makhachev for a comment he deemed ‘disrespectful' ]