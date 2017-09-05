  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Will Trump be a one term president?

I

Ishaq

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 23, 2011
Messages
2,743
Reaction score
149
I would prefer discussion not based on bias but, Trumps chances of reelection, from an objective perspective.

In my opinion Trump will need a miracle to get reelected. It would only take a few percentage points of his more moderate voting bloc to swing or abstain, which I think is very likely, and he'll lose.
 
96ed57d114ff36d49c82f42f8287791c--types-of-diabetes-street-pictures.jpg
 
4 years is a long time for him to keep shooting himself in the foot. The doesn't seem to be able to live without drama. Pretty sad for a 70 year old man. Eventually it's going to come back to bite him. His saving grace is that he inherited a pretty strong economy. Which makes his shitty approval ratings even more astonishing.
 
Probably a one term, given how close the race was and hos declining popularity.

Its possible that something will haplen to make him more popular though. War with NK for example.
 
Lets see who the democrats put up. They may be dumb enough to put up Hillary again. Or Bernie/Warren. Trump crushes them all.
 
Yeah, I think people who voted against Hillary by holding their noses and voting for him will not this time, and some people who stayed home because they didn't like Hillary will show up this time, making for a net change that puts him behind. That's if he even makes it to 2020.
th
 
I say it is way too early to predict how things will be three years from now.
 
7437 said:
Probably a one term, given how close the race was and hos declining popularity.

Its possible that something will haplen to make him more popular though. War with NK for example.
Click to expand...

people keep parroting this .. reminds me of the entirety of his campaign when we were continuously told he was hated by everyone and had no shot .. they keep saying it over and over hoping, by default, it just becomes truth to everyone's ears .. same thing during the campaign .. didn't work then .. fake ass news
 
steelcity77 said:
people keep parrotting this .. reminds me of the entirety of his campaign when we were continuously told he was hated by everyone and had no shot .. fake ass news
Click to expand...

That include the polls that trump himself specifically endorsed?
 
I predict the left will continue with their SJW bullshit and push the envelope even further in the next years, making Trump the first 3 term President in US history.
 
Ishaq said:
I would prefer discussion not based on bias but, Trumps chances of reelection, from an objective perspective.

In my opinion Trump will need a miracle to get reelected. It would only take a few percentage points of his more moderate voting bloc to swing or abstain, which I think is very likely, and he'll lose.
Click to expand...


Please name a single thing democrats have done so far that will swing a single voter to their side? I can post a giant list of things Trump has done, but last time I did, someone complained and the liberal mods edited it out. Apparently trumps done so much, it is too large a list to have here without triggering liberals.


Last I checked dems lost every single election since November.


Some people on the right may not like Trump, but they hate Democrats. Dems have done nothing to change that.
 
bobgeese said:
Please name a single thing democrats have done so far that will swing a single voter to their side? I can post a giant list of things Trump has done, but last time I did, someone complained and the liberal mods edited it out. Apparently trumps done so much, it is too large a list to have here without triggering liberals.


Last I checked dems lost every single election since November.


Some people on the right may not like Trump, but they hate Democrats. Dems have done nothing to change that.
Click to expand...


cd7.gif
 
If he feels like it, he'll win again.
 
Trump is going to be a two term president .. the left's batshit reaction and ongoing hysteria will assure that .. you guys just keep reinforcing over and over why trump was voted into office
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BluntForceTrama
Opinion Will Trump Being on the JRE Make a Uuge Difference by November?
7 8 9
Replies
169
Views
5K
Goutfather
Goutfather
Sweater of AV
Elections Fox News Poll: Harris and Trump Virtually Deadlocked - First time Harris support reaches 50%.
Replies
0
Views
349
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,348
Messages
56,773,297
Members
175,396
Latest member
Baviera_ft

Share this page

Back
Top