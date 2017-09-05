Will Trump be a one term president?

I would prefer discussion not based on bias but, Trumps chances of reelection, from an objective perspective.
In my opinion Trump will need a miracle to get reelected. It would only take a few percentage points of his more moderate voting bloc to swing or abstain, which I think is very likely, and he'll lose.
In my opinion Trump will need a miracle to get reelected. It would only take a few percentage points of his more moderate voting bloc to swing or abstain, which I think is very likely, and he'll lose.