Will Trump be a one term president?

Ishaq said: I would prefer discussion not based on bias but, Trumps chances of reelection, from an objective perspective.



In my opinion Trump will need a miracle to get reelected. It would only take a few percentage points of his more moderate voting bloc to swing or abstain, which I think is very likely, and he'll lose. Click to expand...

Please name a single thing democrats have done so far that will swing a single voter to their side? I can post a giant list of things Trump has done, but last time I did, someone complained and the liberal mods edited it out. Apparently trumps done so much, it is too large a list to have here without triggering liberals.Last I checked dems lost every single election since November.Some people on the right may not like Trump, but they hate Democrats. Dems have done nothing to change that.