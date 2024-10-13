Its being reported by various unconfirmed sources that Trump is about to show up on the JRE which could result in reaching over 100 million listeners.



Rogan has voiced several times that he won't have either Trump or Harris on because he wants to stay out of politics and not be an influencer.





For this to happen is really big imo. He's not having Harris on so thats automatically proving his bias now. He's thrown hate at both candidates but Im starting to think this is the work of Elon who he's had on 3 times and has become a rabid Trump supporter. In fact, he believes his career depends on Trumps reelection. If Trump fails this time, TSLA stock is going to dump hard along with the cryptos. They will go parabolic if the opposite happens. Ive got my bets in.



Elon is one of the sources who's been saying this is happening, and he apparently was the mediator to make the Trump appearance a reality. He's had other guests on including Chamath Palihapitiya who voiced a 180 in perspective and his positive opinions on Trump





Whats say the lefties here? Concerned? Anxious? This is bigger than Taylor Swift