Opinion Will Trump Being on the JRE Make a Uuge Difference by November?

Its being reported by various unconfirmed sources that Trump is about to show up on the JRE which could result in reaching over 100 million listeners.

Rogan has voiced several times that he won't have either Trump or Harris on because he wants to stay out of politics and not be an influencer.


For this to happen is really big imo. He's not having Harris on so thats automatically proving his bias now. He's thrown hate at both candidates but Im starting to think this is the work of Elon who he's had on 3 times and has become a rabid Trump supporter. In fact, he believes his career depends on Trumps reelection. If Trump fails this time, TSLA stock is going to dump hard along with the cryptos. They will go parabolic if the opposite happens. Ive got my bets in.

Elon is one of the sources who's been saying this is happening, and he apparently was the mediator to make the Trump appearance a reality. He's had other guests on including Chamath Palihapitiya who voiced a 180 in perspective and his positive opinions on Trump


Whats say the lefties here? Concerned? Anxious? This is bigger than Taylor Swift





 
Of course he will benefit.

Trump always comes off great and very likeable in all of these podcasts and a lot of independents or undecided might not have seen him yet in that kind of environment but they will when he's on Rogan.
 
Nah them Swifties represent a much bigger catchment area than Rogan - only middle aged men listen to Rogan, and the American ones were probably voting Trump anyway.

Taylor Swift has a huge and massively varied audience and plenty (not a majority, but plenty) will be voting for the first time.

Trump and Vance keep attacking women and girls so it's a two-stage conversion process: Taylor encourages them to vote, JD Vance assures that they actually do.
 
Jon! said:
Nah them Swifties represent a much bigger catchment area than Rogan - only middle aged men listen to Rogan, and the American ones were probably voting Trump anyway.

Taylor Swift has a huge and massively varied audience and plenty (not a majority, but plenty) will be voting for the first time.

Trump and Vance keep attacking women and girls so it's a two-stage conversion process: Taylor encourages them to vote, JD Vance assures that they actually do.
I don't think her audience is really that varied. Sure a bunch of people went on a site after she endorsed Kamala. They still have to register and go out and actually vote.
 
I don't think it will happen. If it does, I don't see it helping Trump. An unedited appearance on Joe's podcast? Lasting hours? So many people are used to getting Trump in microdoses. Often carefully curated microdoses. This much will cause many to overdose on covfefe.
 
No one who looks up to Joe Rogan as a reasonable authority on politics was voting for Harris anyway.

He can't stop bitching about the woke mind virus. The MMA shows are still good.
 
Would watch.
 
How many people are really undecided on where they stand with Trump at this point? I'd wager not very many.
 
Trump is already on Lex so I don't think the content will be much different. He's however seems to be normal & likeable on the Flagrant pod with Andrew Schultz
 
Bia said:
Trump is already on Lex so I don't think the content will be much different. He's however seems to be normal & likeable on the Flagrant pod with Andrew Schultz
shunyata said:
No one who looks up to Joe Rogan as a reasonable authority on politics was voting for Harris anyway.

He can't stop bitching about the woke mind virus. The MMA shows are still good.
His subscriber numbers say otherwise. He has the ability to reach 100 million listeners, many of which choose to get their news from him not CNN not Fox
 
HOLA said:
I don't think it will happen. If it does, I don't see it helping Trump. An unedited appearance on Joe's podcast? Lasting hours? So many people are used to getting Trump in microdoses. Often carefully curated microdoses. This much will cause many to overdose on covfefe.
Its going to happen and I think it might have the potential ability to decide this election depending on how well he does, and unlike Harris, he does very well speaking his mind without a teleprompter.

Her numbers are already sinking and its because she's opening her mouth more.
 
Domitian said:
How many people are really undecided on where they stand with Trump at this point? I'd wager not very many.
A significant portion of the pie....anywhere from 15-18% is said to be undecided.

In a race like this that was anyway razor tight, that piece of pie will decide this race potentially.
 
Bia said:
Trump is already on Lex so I don't think the content will be much different. He's however seems to be normal & likeable on the Flagrant pod with Andrew Schultz
Lex is not the same JRE.

All those podcasts aspire to be like JRE. People shit on Rogan but he's got some weird touch when it comes to podcasting. An Oprah like touch.
 
