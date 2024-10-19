Why didn't ESPN get the UFC to start their event after the PFL PPV event ends?

What's happening Saturday night that has these MMA events avoiding it?

I understand the PFL start time, because of being in Riyadh... but why does the UFC event start at the same time as the PFL's Main Event?

Years back I understood why Dana and the team wanted to play spoiler for PPV events of other MMA Organizations... but both of these organizations are under ESPN. You would think the network would have some pull or something.
 
The UFC main card starts right after the PFL PPV ends.
 
The UFC main card starts right after the PFL PPV ends.
Yes, but the prelims start at the same time as the PFL Main Event.

Are the prelims THAT BAD? let me check again.

Edit- na they ain't that bad bad lol... there are some fights there I want to watch.
 
Yes, but the prelims start at the same time as the PFL Main Event.

Are the prelims THAT BAD? let me check again.

Edit- na they ain't that bad bad lol... there are some fights there I want to watch.
Yeah there's a few UFC prelims I'm interested in too, but we fall on the side of the hardcores.
For most, where the prelims don't really apply, the PFL event does actually segway into the UFC.
I hear you though.
 
Cause the UFC deal with ESPN takes priority over PFL. Its like asking the NBA to change time slots so fans can watch Overtime Elite league before the NBA
 
What's happening Saturday night that has these MMA events avoiding it?
giphy.gif
 
Bc they don't care, no one's buying the pfl ppv and no one's watching the ufc prelims.
 
giphy.gif
*sigh* the sport I loved growing up. Playing as well.

After my Giants finally won some Championships, I felt happiness yet also exhaustion and relief. And kind of retired, after watching since the mid 80s. There have been too many sports, and I had to let Baseball go. MMA took its spot.

I think local Baseball moving to cable networks at that time didn't help.
 
Cause the UFC deal with ESPN takes priority over PFL. Its like asking the NBA to change time slots so fans can watch Overtime Elite league before the NBA
I hear yea, but you would think PPV buys would make the difference. Especially with this being the PFL's Biggest most important event evah!
 
giphy.gif
MMA events are scheduled months in advance, where playoffs are determined based by round, so naw there's no way to see they were going to have a playoff baseball game that night and it's not honestly something the UFC would actively avoid either.
 
