Why didn't ESPN get the UFC to start their event after the PFL PPV event ends?

What's happening Saturday night that has these MMA events avoiding it?
I understand the PFL start time, because of being in Riyadh... but why does the UFC event start at the same time as the PFL's Main Event?
Years back I understood why Dana and the team wanted to play spoiler for PPV events of other MMA Organizations... but both of these organizations are under ESPN. You would think the network would have some pull or something.
