Why can't Dana use the saudis to create mega fights in the UFC?

A cross over bout with Ngannou for any of the UFC top HW fighters would do big biz, why not do a Riyadh season join UFC PFL card?
Boxing promotions can do it with far more prestigious titles.
Why would the UFC allow the potential of Francis Ngannou, a PFL fighter, to come in and smoke their HW champion? One night of good business & PPV buys etc isn't worth that potnetila long term damage to the UFC.
Long term damage? It's fighting.
Crossover??? these guys aren't UFC guys, if they want to prove themselves in the UFC then try to get into the UFC (if they can).
Two things Dana doesn't like: co-promoting and Francis.
especially since he IS the lineal UFC titleholder
Isn't that Usyk?
Nah cus Ngannou didn't beat Fury, also it gets pretty fucky trying to transfer the lineage to a different sport lol.