Why can't Dana use the saudis to create mega fights in the UFC?

Which is why I think TKO should/will replace him at some point. Dana is so small minded, bitter and petty he would sacrifice actual business profits due to one of his personal vendettas. The UFC would have pocketed near 20 million from Francis by now if they just "co-promoted" his Fury and AJ fights like they did for Conor andhe could fight Jones in the UFC.If the money is right should all be that counts when running a fight promotion.