Why can't Dana use the saudis to create mega fights in the UFC?

Istryker said:
A cross over bout with Ngannou for any of the UFC top HW fighters would do big biz, why not do a Riyadh season join UFC PFL card?


Boxing promotions can do it with far more prestigious titles.
Neither the UFC nor WWE do this, so I wouldn't expect it to happen under the current leadership.

Being the number one promotion automatically devalues everyone else. That status alone is worth more than one HUGE cross-promoted PPV.

It's not that PPV's couldn't be even better with cross-promotion - they absolutely could - it's just not worth giving another promotion the shine/credit and bringing them up a level.
 
svmr_db said:
Why would the UFC allow the potential of Francis Ngannou, a PFL fighter, to come in and smoke their HW champion? One night of good business & PPV buys etc isn't worth that potnetila long term damage to the UFC.
Long term damage? It's fighting.
 
You’re right, Dana should abandon the successful business plan and adopt the methods used by promotions that come and go
 
Why can't my left foot be my right foot as well?
Well it can! But you probably should not make it do it.
 
There is a reason UFC did not pay up for Francis. Why would they?

Crossover??? these guys aren't UFC guys, if they want to prove themselves in the UFC then try to get into the UFC (if they can).
 
David Street said:
There is a reason UFC did not pay up for Francis. Why would they?

Crossover??? these guys aren't UFC guys, if they want to prove themselves in the UFC then try to get into the UFC (if they can).
Ngannou already won a belt and got paid, tell Dana to stop being Anal and let his fighters (other than Conor) make money. If Jones/Aspinall/Poatan beat Ngannou then that's crazy especially since he IS the lineal UFC titleholder
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Two things Dana doesn't like: co-promoting and Francis.
<{danayeah}>
Which is why I think TKO should/will replace him at some point. Dana is so small minded, bitter and petty he would sacrifice actual business profits due to one of his personal vendettas. The UFC would have pocketed near 20 million from Francis by now if they just "co-promoted" his Fury and AJ fights like they did for Conor and then he could fight Jones in the UFC.

If the money is right should all be that counts when running a fight promotion.
 
Why would they validate the PFL?
 
Boxing is a gentlemans sport, "UFC is for beer drinkers - Mayweather Jr /shrug
 
Why would he? Francis isn't the star he thinks he is. If he was the Dana would've allowed him to box like he did Conor.
 
