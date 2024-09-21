Why didn’t o’malley’s knockdown against yan count?

RonDante
I saw a comment that basically said o malley won the 2nd round of the yan fight, not the 1st, becuase he punched yan and yan dropped to his knees.
I rewatch that round and yes, 30 seconds in O’Malley punches yan and yan drops to his knees, but the stats never scored it a knockdown.
Why?
