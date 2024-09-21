Why didn’t o’malley’s knockdown against yan count?

RonDante

RonDante

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 25, 2023
Messages
2,846
Reaction score
3,595
I saw a comment that basically said o malley won the 2nd round of the yan fight, not the 1st, becuase he punched yan and yan dropped to his knees.

I rewatch that round and yes, 30 seconds in O’Malley punches yan and yan drops to his knees, but the stats never scored it a knockdown.

Why?
 
Knockdowns in mma aren't registered the same as they are in boxing.
 
Yeah I remember I had Yan winning rounds 1 and 3 and O'Malley the 2nd. I don't know and don't care what officially counts as a knockdown, I'm sure Yan wasn't taking a knee against injustice or something. Either way he had him rocked. Very fun fight.
 
He only dropped to one knee. His other foot still had contact. Knockdown by unified rules is when another part of the body touches the mat without the feet.

O’Malley really did touch Yan up in that fight. It’s not the robbery that many make it out to be.
 
Just rewatched it because I could not remember him being dropped. At certain angles during the replays it looks like panic wrestling and he was hit on the way down. It might not be popular to say, but I think it could have been ruled either way. Giving some douchebag judges the benefit of the doubt, but it can be hard to score live.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Thatlookinhiseyes
UFC 300 saved by the bell moments.
Replies
6
Views
331
achoo42
achoo42

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,808
Messages
56,217,440
Members
175,111
Latest member
immensebyword89

Share this page

Back
Top