Why did Izzy go from antagonistic to friendly to Dricus?

quite confusing, the build-up the whole time was him acting aggressive and hostile to dricus.

even cried during press conference (which is ok, and it shows there was real emotion toward dricus).



but after the fight, he became somewhat friendly and even repeatedly praised dricus, even on social media?



---------



does izzy just have that good of an attitude after losing?

or was he afraid of the shitstorm dricus would say on the mic and social media?



similar to when strickland won and izzy was whispering in his ear not to talk bad about him or something.



anyways, i thought izzy was winning the fight up until the brutal shots from dricus,

which shows i am NOT an izzy hater.



the only other fighter i can think off the top of my head with a bipolar behavior is mcgregor,

where he is a good winner but bad loser (opposite of izzy)



----------



predicting your replies:



"it's just the fight game, building up hype and marketing the fight"

i don't think so mate. went from crying to borderline sucking dricus off with those compliments.



"it's called sportsmanship. you are respectful to your opponent even in loss"

yes, but what a complete 180 in demeanor.