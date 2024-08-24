Why did Izzy go from antagonistic to friendly to Dricus?

quite confusing, the build-up the whole time was him acting aggressive and hostile to dricus.
even cried during press conference (which is ok, and it shows there was real emotion toward dricus).

but after the fight, he became somewhat friendly and even repeatedly praised dricus, even on social media?

---------

does izzy just have that good of an attitude after losing?
or was he afraid of the shitstorm dricus would say on the mic and social media?

similar to when strickland won and izzy was whispering in his ear not to talk bad about him or something.

anyways, i thought izzy was winning the fight up until the brutal shots from dricus,
which shows i am NOT an izzy hater.

the only other fighter i can think off the top of my head with a bipolar behavior is mcgregor,
where he is a good winner but bad loser (opposite of izzy)

----------

predicting your replies:

"it's just the fight game, building up hype and marketing the fight"
i don't think so mate. went from crying to borderline sucking dricus off with those compliments.

"it's called sportsmanship. you are respectful to your opponent even in loss"
yes, but what a complete 180 in demeanor.
 
He realized how much of a douche he was being...
 
They were never enemies. They're profesionals. They sell the fight and move on.
 
Lots of fighters pretend to hate each other before a fight and then act normally after. It helps the UFC sells tickets to people who may not be that interested in fighting.
 
Did you not watch the fight? DDP squashed the beef after, they were talking for quite a while.
 
Do you guys feel like Izzy would've shown DDP the same level of respect had he beat him? I'm going with no
 
He softened up a little in the weeks prior to the fight too. He said he didn’t hate Dricus & was happy for South Africa it was just that “real African” comment that really pissed him off.
 
Because Izzy lost. Nobody likes a sore loser.
 
he would acted like a punk if he would have won.
the only thing he could do is act respectful since he got his ass beat.
 
Du Plessis earned his respect
 
