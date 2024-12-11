Media Darren till was a real threat to dricus style.

Some of those highlights are speaking for itself, till and Strickland are the only guys that managed to give dricus a good fight. Impressive from a till that was heading to the exit lane.
 
Also almost beat Whittaker. Media scores were split.

Till was underrated but seemingly didn't take his career very seriously.
 
DDP has gotten better since then while Till has declined. A rematch would look very different today.
 
Also almost beat Whittaker. Media scores were split.

Till was underrated but seemingly didn't take his career very seriously.
He is underrated in a sense, his striking is top-tier in MMA, but his grappling has been godawful. He could beat a top 5 only striking, then turn and lose to a bum.
 
Till was good, but he seems like one of those guys who is their own worst enemy when it comes to mindset and being behind in a fight
 
Askren says hello
Till is way more overrated his ONLY decent wins in entire career - TKO of lightweight Cerrone, hometown robbery over Wonderboy in fight where he missed weight, and boring 50/50 decision over Gastelum. He was so hyped going into the Woodley fight I’ll never understand it.
 
Darren Till might genuinely be one of the legit (potential since he never evolved) talent in a very long time.

Dude won using like 3 strikes, hardly any real strategy, and zero ground game.
 
Askren was hyped as the guy who could beat GSP and he was arguably not even UFC calibre.
 
Till was legitimately a very good fighter. He should have been an elite fighter, but he had a bad brain.
Off topic but I feel the same about Jones. Imagine if Jones wasn't a piece of shit and had his life together the last 15 years. There wouldn't be a goat debate.
 
One went on to be a a quasi keyboard warrior who can't book a fight, the other cemented his place as the face of an entire continents combat sports.
Ddp seems to have solved this riddle since his last fight with Strickland , against Izzy he had some good stamina !
He had nose issues that caused breathing problems. He got it corrected surgically after his next fight against Brunson. His cardio has been noticably stronger since.
 
