Ddp seems to have solved this riddle since his last fight with Strickland , against Izzy he had some good stamina !ddp had limited oxygen according to him iirc
He easily starched ceronne too, but that loss against woodley was nasty …Also almost beat Whittaker. Media scores were split.
Till was underrated but seemingly didn't take his career very seriously.
Askren was hyped as the guy who could beat GSP and he was arguably not even UFC calibre.Till is way more overrated his ONLY decent wins in entire career - TKO of lightweight Cerrone, hometown robbery over Wonderboy in fight where he missed weight, and boring 50/50 decision over Gastelum. He was so hyped going into the Woodley fight I’ll never understand it.
He had nose issues that caused breathing problems. He got it corrected surgically after his next fight against Brunson. His cardio has been noticably stronger since.Ddp seems to have solved this riddle since his last fight with Strickland , against Izzy he had some good stamina !