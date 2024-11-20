  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Why couldnt Jones wrestlef*ck Gustafsson, Reyes and Thiago Santos ?

mmarcelo

Apr 5, 2013
485
5
TLDR:
How would you sherbros rate their grappling skills ?


I was thinking about how Jones vs Pereira would playout and got myself thinking about Gustafsson, Reyes and Thiago Santos all coming very close to winning a decision over Jones and whether all three are that much more complete than Poatan.
How much would you sherbros rate their grappling skills ?
Let's try to be fair, nowadays according to many fans and commentators no one has grappling skills.. at least no one that Poatan ever faces. Belts also mean nothing, Poatan's black belt is laughed at. So whatever your criteria is, be consistent. It's indeed likely that Poatan would be taken down and dominated by Jones,but I'm just trying to understand.
 
Obviously DC was his toughest test there.

Poatan wouldnt have been able to deal with that.
 
HHJ said:
Obviously DC was his toughest test there.

Poatan wouldnt have been able to deal with that.
How so ? I don't see people claiming DC was robbed a decision like with Reyes and Santos.
 
Jon jones is one of the weirdest wrestlers. One time he struggles to take down thiago santis, the other time he's throwing around Stipe miocic and daniel cormier. Wtf??

Maybe it's the look-see-do part that i don't understand.
 
He took down Daniel Cormier who was 2008 Olympic Team Wrestling Captain. He grapple f$cks Poatan from 30 seconds on and Alex will be hesitant because nobody walks into the cage fighting Jon feeling good about themselves with respect to grappling.

Why does everyone consider Alex susceptible? Because he lacks any background in grappling and Jon has being doing this his entire life.

Now, Jon being Jon, might say I want to beat Alex up on the feet, that might, just might, be a mistake.
 
HHJ said:
Well, I can see this is going to be a conversation worth continuing.
DC is better than the other three and a "tougher challenge", which tells me you read the title and rushed to answer without reading the OP.
 
mmarcelo said:
DC is better than the other three and a "tougher challenge", which tells me you read the title and rushed to answer without reading the OP.
You dont get to my post count bothering with details like that.
 
NoStoneUnturned said:
He took down Daniel Cormier who was 2008 Olympic Team Wrestling Captain. He grapple f$cks Poatan from 30 seconds on and Alex will be hesitant because nobody walks into the cage fighting Jon feeling good about themselves with respect to grappling.

Why does everyone consider Alex susceptible? Because he lacks any background in grappling and Jon has being doing this his entire life.

Now, Jon being Jon, might say I want to beat Alex up on the feet, that might, just might, be a mistake.
That was not my question, I also conceded Alex's weakness. Why did you bring DC which was not mentioned and didnt comment on the other three that were ?
 
gosuasus said:
Jon jones is one of the weirdest wrestlers. One time he struggles to take down thiago santis, the other time he's throwing around Stipe miocic and daniel cormier. Wtf??

Maybe it's the look-see-do part that i don't understand.
Also was taken down by Gustafsson
 
mmarcelo said:
That was not my question, I also conceded Alex's weakness. Why did you bring DC which was not mentioned and didnt comment on the other three that were ?
You're question is flawed. Who knows what was in Jon's head. Jon may have decided he wasn't going to grapple, just wasn't in the mood. Jon is a weird dude. He could apply the same thing to Alex thus giving Alex a chance. The problem for Alex is that if Jon doesn't apply that logic and decides he wants to grapple then Alex is totally and completely screwed. Also maybe Jon didn't train like he said and grappling is cardio heavy.
 
Ok sherbros, I changed the title so the TLDR folks can participate
 
mmarcelo said:
Also was taken down by Gustafsson
Yeah gus outwrestled him with ease but then suddenly in the rematch didn't know how to scramble from half nelson. Tf?!

Maybe jon jones being tall and lanky creates different pressure points on the body and joints than I am used to seeing from other wrestlers.
 
gosuasus said:
Jon jones is one of the weirdest wrestlers. One time he struggles to take down thiago santis, the other time he's throwing around Stipe miocic and daniel cormier. Wtf??

Maybe it's the look-see-do part that i don't understand.
Cormier it was really moreso Jones neutralised him then got a takedowns when DC was tired and overcommitting to trying to take him down leaving room for reversals.
 
gosuasus said:
Yeah gus outwrestled him with ease but then suddenly in the rematch didn't know how to scramble from half nelson. Tf?!
Not like that... he got Jon worried about the stand up and seized the TD opportunity, but still interesting.
 
NoStoneUnturned said:
You're question is flawed. Who knows what was in Jon's head. Jon may have decided he wasn't going to grapple, just wasn't in the mood. Jon is a weird dude. He could apply the same thing to Alex thus giving Alex a chance. The problem for Alex is that if Jon doesn't apply that logic and decides he wants to grapple then Alex is totally and completely screwed. Also maybe Jon didn't train like he said and grappling is cardio heavy.
Your answer is a very random guess. So are you saying Jones could have wrestlef*cked all three and chose not to ? Or do you think all three are much superior to Alex in grappling ?
 
