Why couldnt Jones wrestlef*ck Gustafsson, Reyes and Thiago Santos ?

How would you sherbros rate their grappling skills ?





I was thinking about how Jones vs Pereira would playout and got myself thinking about Gustafsson, Reyes and Thiago Santos all coming very close to winning a decision over Jones and whether all three are that much more complete than Poatan.

Let's try to be fair, nowadays according to many fans and commentators no one has grappling skills.. at least no one that Poatan ever faces. Belts also mean nothing, Poatan's black belt is laughed at. So whatever your criteria is, be consistent. It's indeed likely that Poatan would be taken down and dominated by Jones,but I'm just trying to understand.