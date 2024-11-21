Jones vs Reyes --- Analysis done by expert AI

Breaking down each round using the criteria to give a sense of how each fighter performed according to the numbers and UFC rules in place for that fight.



UFC Scoring Criteria:



1. Effective Striking and Grappling - Most important factor.





2. Aggression - Secondary factor if effective striking and grappling are equal.





3. Octagon Control - Used only if striking, grappling, and aggression are equal.







The judges score each round from 10-9 (for a close round) to 10-8 or even 10-7 for dominant rounds, though 10-8 rounds are rare in closely contested fights like Jones vs. Reyes.





Round 1 Analysis:



Striking: Reyes started strong, landing significant strikes, especially with body shots and left hands, which scored visibly. He outpaced Jones in volume and landed with higher impact in the opening minutes.



Grappling: No major grappling exchanges in this round. Jones didn’t attempt any takedowns, and Reyes kept it standing, favoring his strengths.



Octagon Control: Reyes pushed forward early, setting a high pace, though Jones maintained calm and defended well.



Aggression: Reyes was more aggressive, taking the center of the octagon and pushing Jones back, particularly early on.



Stats Summary:



Reyes: Higher volume, effective power shots.



Jones: Defensive, lower output.





Score: 10-9 Reyes





Round 2 Analysis:



Striking: Reyes continued landing solid strikes, and his left hand was especially effective. However, Jones began to find his rhythm midway, landing some jabs and leg kicks, though Reyes’s strikes were still more impactful.



Grappling: Again, minimal grappling. Jones attempted a few clinches but didn’t control Reyes for long.



Octagon Control: Reyes dictated the pace but started pacing himself more. Jones’s control improved as he began pressuring forward later in the round.



Aggression: Reyes maintained an aggressive approach, though Jones countered better as the round progressed.



Stats Summary:



Reyes: Still effective in striking, better accuracy.



Jones: Beginning to adapt but slightly less impactful overall.





Score: 10-9 Reyes





Round 3 Analysis:



Striking: This was the closest round. Reyes landed power shots early, but Jones’s volume and efficiency improved, with a notable increase in leg kicks and jabs. He defended better and retaliated with steady strikes, aiming to wear down Reyes.



Grappling: Jones attempted a few takedowns, but Reyes defended well, preventing any significant ground control. Jones’s attempts did shift the momentum slightly.



Octagon Control: Jones started pressuring forward more consistently, showing control and keeping Reyes moving backward at times.



Aggression: Reyes was aggressive but less effective as Jones’s pressure mounted.



Stats Summary:



Reyes: Effective early but waned slightly.



Jones: Built momentum, controlled movement, slight edge in effective grappling.





Score: 10-9 Jones (close round)





Round 4 Analysis:



Striking: Jones took over with steady pressure, landing more strikes overall. Reyes seemed to slow, and his accuracy dropped, though he landed sporadically with power shots.



Grappling: Jones succeeded in securing a takedown briefly, which likely scored points, though Reyes returned to his feet quickly.



Octagon Control: Jones’s octagon control was evident, as Reyes retreated frequently and seemed to conserve energy.



Aggression: Jones was more aggressive, maintaining a steady pace and pressuring Reyes throughout.



Stats Summary:



Reyes: Effective in moments but inconsistent.



Jones: Dominant in control, higher volume, effective pressure.





Score: 10-9 Jones





Round 5 Analysis:



Striking: Jones continued his control, landing the higher volume of strikes and pressuring forward. Reyes was fatigued and unable to sustain his initial output, though he defended well and landed counters at times.



Grappling: Jones secured another takedown, which added to his control in the round.



Octagon Control: Clear octagon control by Jones, who kept Reyes on the back foot.



Aggression: Jones maintained forward aggression, a decisive factor as Reyes’s pace slowed considerably.



Stats Summary:



Reyes: Low output, struggled with Jones’s pressure.



Jones: Dominant in striking, grappling attempts, and overall control.





Score: 10-9 Jones





Total Scorecard:



Final Score: 48-47 Jon Jones





Summary:



According to the UFC’s rules and the data from this fight:



Effective striking and aggression favored Reyes in the early rounds.



Octagon control and consistent pressure by Jones in later rounds shifted the momentum.



Grappling attempts by Jones added control points, especially in Rounds 4 and 5.





This detailed round-by-round analysis reflects an edge for Jon Jones, as his control and pressure in rounds 3, 4, and 5 arguably align more with the UFC’s criteria, as he steadily built momentum and limited Reyes’s effectiveness toward the end. While Reyes clearly had a strong start, Jones’s ability to adapt and take control as the fight wore on gave him an edge in those crucial final rounds, which often carry a lot of weight in the scoring process, specially when there is a round (specifically the third one) that is close enough to the point that Jon Jones edging it out is supported by the criteria.







So what do you think?