Hollywood is full of pretentious douchebags who think it is their job to gatekeep who gets to be considered a "serious actor" and in their bullshit games and politics many amazing performances get overlooked.





Many of my all time favorite performances got snubbed and not even nominated



Patricia Arquette was phenomenal as Alabama Worley in True Romance. That performance had everything. Depth, raw emotion, vulnerability, charisma, charm.



Not even nominated.

For anything. Not even a fuckin golden globe.



Naomi Rapace imo is one of the best actresses in the world. Zero Oscar nominations. Forget that she acts better in English which is not her native tongue than most Americans, her performance in Swedish for The Girl With The Dragon tattoo was unreal. So good I watched that whole trilogy in Swedish.



Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth Salander- snubbed . Not nominated because it wasn't cool to appreciate foreign actors yet and she's white so no diversity check points.



And the biggest sin of all Val Kilmer as Doc Holiday not best actor. Fuck that.



It also pisses me off that Pat Morita didn't win for Mr Miyagi. He fucking crushed that role but since he was known as a comedy guy he got no respect (similar to Jim Carrey snubbing). That role was iconic, so much so that 40 years later it is still relevant in pop culture.







_________





Ps- Stanley Kubrick has zero Oscars



man that is some bullshit