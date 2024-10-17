Movies Who's the three best actors to never been nominated for an Oscar?

Choose Two.

**Just to let you know, you can choose three actors now.**

Feel free to suggest names to be added.

My picks:

64804_v9_bb.jpg


val-kilmer-1996-1n-bw-scaled.jpg
 
Last edited:
Nobody would vote for him in a poll like this because he's too old school, but Edward G. Robinson is my pick. He received an Honorary Award, but he was a beast of an actor who never got any love from the Academy. He should've been nominated tons of times and at the very least deserved Best Actor for Little Caesar and Best Supporting Actor for The Cincinnati Kid.

 
HenryFlower said:
it’s actually kinda fuckin’ insane that Jim Carrey didn’t get nominated for Man on the Moon or Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Yeah, I mean what more did they want for him to squeeze out of those roles?

He absolutely crushed both of them, and I felt like he would definitely get one for Eternal and or Man on the moon, yet neither happened somehow.

Such is life I guess sir.
 
Bullitt68 said:
Nobody would vote for him in a poll like this because he's too old school, but Edward G. Robinson is my pick. He received an Honorary Award, but he was a beast of an actor who never got any love from the Academy. He should've been nominated tons of times and at the very least deserved Best Actor for Little Caesar and Best Supporting Actor for The Cincinnati Kid.

cosigned
 
StonedLemur said:
Yeah, I mean what more did they want for him to squeeze out of those roles?

He absolutely crushed both of them, and I felt like he would definitely get one for Eternal and or Man on the moon, yet neither happened somehow.

Such is life I guess sir.
Hollywood is full of pretentious douchebags who think it is their job to gatekeep who gets to be considered a "serious actor" and in their bullshit games and politics many amazing performances get overlooked.


Many of my all time favorite performances got snubbed and not even nominated

Patricia Arquette was phenomenal as Alabama Worley in True Romance. That performance had everything. Depth, raw emotion, vulnerability, charisma, charm.

Not even nominated.
For anything. Not even a fuckin golden globe.

Naomi Rapace imo is one of the best actresses in the world. Zero Oscar nominations. Forget that she acts better in English which is not her native tongue than most Americans, her performance in Swedish for The Girl With The Dragon tattoo was unreal. So good I watched that whole trilogy in Swedish.

Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth Salander- snubbed . Not nominated because it wasn't cool to appreciate foreign actors yet and she's white so no diversity check points.

And the biggest sin of all Val Kilmer as Doc Holiday not best actor. Fuck that.

It also pisses me off that Pat Morita didn't win for Mr Miyagi. He fucking crushed that role but since he was known as a comedy guy he got no respect (similar to Jim Carrey snubbing). That role was iconic, so much so that 40 years later it is still relevant in pop culture.



_________


Ps- Stanley Kubrick has zero Oscars

man that is some bullshit
 
jeff7b9 said:
Hollywood is full of pretentious douchebags who think it is their job to gatekeep who gets to be considered a "serious actor" and in their bullshit games and politics many amazing performances get overlooked.


Many of my all time favorite performances got snubbed and not even nominated

Patricia Arquette was phenomenal as Alabama Worley in True Romance. That performance had everything. Depth, raw emotion, vulnerability, charisma, charm.

Not even nominated.
For anything. Not even a fuckin golden globe.

Naomi Rapace imo is one of the best actresses in the world. Zero Oscar nominations. Forget that she acts better in English which is not her native tongue than most Americans, her performance in Swedish for The Girl With The Dragon tattoo was unreal. So good I watched that whole trilogy in Swedish.

Noomi Rapace as Lisbeth Salander- snubbed . Not nominated because it wasn't cool to appreciate foreign actors yet and she's white so no diversity check points.

And the biggest sin of all Val Kilmer as Doc Holiday not best actor. Fuck that.

It also pisses me off that Pat Morita didn't win for Mr Miyagi. He fucking crushed that role but since he was known as a comedy guy he got no respect (similar to Jim Carrey snubbing). That role was iconic, so much so that 40 years later it is still relevant in pop culture.



_________


Ps- Stanley Kubrick has zero Oscars

man that is some bullshit
Every one of these that you named here were absolutely Oscar worthy tbh.
Patricia Arquette was tremendous in True Romance...overlooked because she's not the "pretty girl" (I find her hot personality) lol.

Pat Morita put that movie over the top in my eyes...even my eyes as a kid.
I didn't want to be Daniel I wanted to be Mr Miyagi ffs, he was the coolest mothafucka in that movie.

Kubrick not having at least 2 or 3 Oscars is fuckin criminal and someone should be whipped vigorously for this injustice lol.

I wholeheartedly agree with your whole post sir, well said.
 
jeff7b9 said:
And the biggest sin of all Val Kilmer as Doc Holiday not best actor. Fuck that.
because Tombstone was released at the ass-end of ‘93 (on xmas day) & nobody saw it (this part is hyperbole). its first week it got clobbered by Mrs. Doubtfire (on its 6th week) & The Pelican Brief (its 2nd week). then continued to get clobbered by Mrs. Doubtfire & fall short of The Pelican Brief until Tombstone fell out of the top 5 in its 4th week & out of the top 10 by February.

then when you compound all that w/ …
1. The Piano still in theaters through December & January
2. Schindler’s List released two weeks before Tombstone (on <100 screens each week until January, but had an Oscar buzz gravitational pull stronger than the sun)
3. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape gets a limited release the week before Xmas
4. Philadelphia gets a limited release the same week/a few days before xmas (then wide release in January)
5. oh yeah, & Jurassic Park has still been parked in theaters this entire time (on its 29th week when Tombstone premieres)

conclusion: the Oscars math was never ever ever going to add up for Val Kilmer in Tombstone
 
I'm ok with Kilmer and Carrey

But the honorable Mention award goes to..

John Carradine

john carradine.jpg
 
