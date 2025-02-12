Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,876
- Reaction score
- 48,675
Similar to this thread.
Just choose male actors.
My picks:
Denzel Washington
James Dean
Robert De Niro
I actually really like these actors, but I find that they are overrated.
Denzel Washington - He plays a iteration of himself in many of his characters.
James Dean - He's revered as an actor, but he didn't show enough to really get his true potential.
Robert De Niro - I love De Niro but he plays similar characters many times over. But saying all that, I believe his performance in Raging Bull is the best ever.
I'll be making a tourney for this later on, we'll see.
These 3 I believe.
Pulp Fiction
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Pulp Fiction
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Lord of the Rings Trilogy
- Takes Two To Tango
- Replies: 121
- Forum: Mayberry Lounge
Just choose male actors.
My picks:
Denzel Washington
James Dean
Robert De Niro
I actually really like these actors, but I find that they are overrated.
Denzel Washington - He plays a iteration of himself in many of his characters.
James Dean - He's revered as an actor, but he didn't show enough to really get his true potential.
Robert De Niro - I love De Niro but he plays similar characters many times over. But saying all that, I believe his performance in Raging Bull is the best ever.
I'll be making a tourney for this later on, we'll see.