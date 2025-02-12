  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Who's the 3 most overrated actors of all-time?

Similar to this thread.

Takes Two To Tango

Movies Thread 'What's the 3 most overrated films of all-time?'

These 3 I believe.

Pulp Fiction
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Lord of the Rings Trilogy
Just choose male actors.


My picks:

Denzel Washington
James Dean
Robert De Niro


I actually really like these actors, but I find that they are overrated.

Denzel Washington - He plays a iteration of himself in many of his characters.

James Dean - He's revered as an actor, but he didn't show enough to really get his true potential.

Robert De Niro - I love De Niro but he plays similar characters many times over. But saying all that, I believe his performance in Raging Bull is the best ever.



I'll be making a tourney for this later on, we'll see.
 
For 'blockbuster' movies -
*Dwayne Johnson. Plays the same character every way.
*John Wayne. Plays himself in every role.
*Kevin Hart. No explanation needed.

Actual 'actors' that are critically acclaimed but very 'Meh.'
*Samuel L Jackson - Just plays 'Angry & Loud Black Man' well.
*George Clooney - Just plays 'Charming ladies man' in every role.
*Robert De Niro - Same reasons as in the OP. He's been phoning it in for the past three decades for big paychecks. He was 'great' for a few roles back in the day, and 'good' for most others until the 90s.
 
Thank you.
 
