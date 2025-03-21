Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Or you have some that never mount to nothing in a sense.
They never got known or get their big break of some kind or there just too much of an introvert to ever want to be discovered. But the talent is there.
Or the best actors/musicians find a way to get discovered no matter what?
Here's an AI overview.
No, it's unlikely the best actors or musicians get discovered, as talent alone doesn't guarantee success, and many factors, including luck, timing, and networking, play a crucial role.
Here's a more detailed explanation:
- Talent is a necessary but not sufficient condition:
While possessing exceptional talent is essential, it's not enough to guarantee a successful career in acting or music.
- The industry is competitive:
The entertainment industry is highly competitive, with many talented individuals vying for limited opportunities.
- Luck and timing matter:
Sometimes, success comes down to being in the right place at the right time, or having the right connections.
- Networking is crucial:
Building relationships within the industry can open doors to opportunities that might otherwise be unavailable.
- Self-promotion is important:
Many successful actors and musicians actively promote their work and build a following online and through other platforms.
- Not all talent is recognized:
Many talented individuals may never achieve mainstream success, even if they are exceptionally gifted.
- There are many paths to success:
Some artists find success through traditional avenues, while others gain recognition through independent projects or online platforms.