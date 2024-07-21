Who would be a reasonable opponent for Jake Paul?

FlyingDeathKick

FlyingDeathKick

I think everybody is bored of watching him target older, smaller guys that aren't boxers. He's a cruiserweight right? Would Usyk be too crazy of a jump? Paul loves fighting smaller, older dudes so how about Beterbiev? I know he's called out Jake Paul before.

Now if those 2 are too much of a leap in experience then how about Ben Whittaker? He only has 8 pro fights and he's a 175lber. He's also making a name for himself with his flashy style full of lots of showboating so people would definitely tune in. Once Again Ben is a smaller fighter but he's about the same size as the typical Jake Paul opponent. I think Whittaker's Amateur experience and skill level are too much for Paul to even entertain the idea of fighting him tho.
 
Very interesting that you named Ben Whittaker. Never realized that but that's actually a very good pick. He's a very decent boxer from what I've seen and he's flashy and showy guy that will appeal to the masses I believe. I like to see them fight.

That should be someone Jake Paul should consider.
 
Bernard Hopkins would still school him today. Bernard Hopkins, let's do this

Would also enjoy Vitor Belfort
 
DJ Mikey B won't shut up about him, so perhaps he'll come out of retirement and get knocked out.
 
Stop pretending like Jake is actually gonna fight legitimate competition. The day he does is the day this charade ends
 
Timmytakedown said:
Stop pretending like Jake is actually gonna fight legitimate competition. The day he does is the day this charade ends
He did. He fought Tommy Fury, lost and the charade continues.
Some people just want to watch him fight limited MMA fighters in boxing who have a size and or age disadvantage.

Royce Gracie better watch himself
 
He called out poatan, I saw a video of those two on FaceTime after the callout, Jake seemed less excited about it when Alex told him Dana would let him do the fight
 
