Who would be a reasonable opponent for Jake Paul?

I think everybody is bored of watching him target older, smaller guys that aren't boxers. He's a cruiserweight right? Would Usyk be too crazy of a jump? Paul loves fighting smaller, older dudes so how about Beterbiev? I know he's called out Jake Paul before.



Now if those 2 are too much of a leap in experience then how about Ben Whittaker? He only has 8 pro fights and he's a 175lber. He's also making a name for himself with his flashy style full of lots of showboating so people would definitely tune in. Once Again Ben is a smaller fighter but he's about the same size as the typical Jake Paul opponent. I think Whittaker's Amateur experience and skill level are too much for Paul to even entertain the idea of fighting him tho.