Media Who was the trainer giving insider tips to bettors on ufc fights?

For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
Guest asks Rogan "are you allowed to bet on fights"...and Rogan starts his response with "I gotta be very careful..."

Very interesting video that goes into the ufc betting scandal that never was because it flew under the radar and nobody really talked about it...at least not to my knowledge


Apparently there was a trainer droppin dime and helping bettors win by tipping them on what fighter was injured or compromised.
 
James Krause

https://www.espn.com/mma/story/_/id...coach-james-krause-worked-offshore-sportsbook
Im a sherdog vet as in i read the news every single day, of course i knew about James Krause but I dont remember reading that he was tipping about injuries....this is what I knew

"Krause also has publicly acknowledged being part of an online betting group that employed sophisticated tactics, including taking over other bettors' sportsbook accounts to circumvent betting limits."


So my question still stands, who was that trainer, or pls provide article where it states that he was insider tipping. If it was Krause who Joe Rogan was referencing then did he just reveal something new that the public didnt know about the case before?
 
Close as I could find

Per ESPN, who acquired screenshots of posts made by Molina, the fighter embarked on an effort to recruit prospective bettors to sign up for the betting service and account takeovers.

“He’s trained [with a] lot of the fighters, lives and breathes this sport as a coach/fighter, [and] at times has the scoop on injuries – non-announced matchups – how fighters look like in camp, etc,” Molina wrote, as transcribed by ESPN. “In stocks this is called insider trading in MMA betting it’s called James Krause. For the last six months all my bills including mortgage and car note have been paid via Krause’s picks. Do yourself a favor and join the VIP.”

 
one of his fighters, derrick milner iirc, came in injured and basicaly got tko'd right away, so...if you know you guy is injured and you bet for other people using their accounts, isn't it basicaly tipping about injuries, could also say it's just plainly fixing fights
anyway rogan most likely talking about Krause
 
Close as I could find

Per ESPN, who acquired screenshots of posts made by Molina, the fighter embarked on an effort to recruit prospective bettors to sign up for the betting service and account takeovers.

“He’s trained [with a] lot of the fighters, lives and breathes this sport as a coach/fighter, [and] at times has the scoop on injuries – non-announced matchups – how fighters look like in camp, etc,” Molina wrote, as transcribed by ESPN. “In stocks this is called insider trading in MMA betting it’s called James Krause. For the last six months all my bills including mortgage and car note have been paid via Krause’s picks. Do yourself a favor and join the VIP.”

there ya go, thanks...

thats the part i needed to know and hadnt read before about this case...

very telling and all but one still wonders why ufc employees were ever allowed to bet on fights before if its illegal in sports in general?
 
This is a really good conversation clip. Never thought I'd hear betting fraud, Carl Jung, Human Intelligence, Vince McMahon's scat fetish, and the ethics of swearing around old ladies brought up in the same conversation. What a roller coaster fam.
 
why ufc employees were ever allowed to bet on fights before if its illegal in sports in general?
It's a very odd situation and regulations are all over the place.

This is ESPN's stand.

Are ESPN employees allowed to bet?

The headline-grabbing rules are that ESPN employees may not “place bets on games or events you are assigned to work or cover” and that “Talent designated as Reporters and Insiders are prohibited from placing, soliciting, or facilitating any bet on the properties (e.g., NFL, college football, NBA) they regularly cover.”
~Nov 13, 2023.

Seems Legit...

<EdgyBrah>
 
No, you aren't. Your join date is april 2018.

I would say that probably 2013-14 is the join date you would have to have to claim to be a "sherdog vet".
Wow use your common sense buddy, you really think that because my account says 2018 that I couldn't possibly have registered before and got banned?

What 2018 newb has a personal picture alongside Fedor from his Trump tower affliction press conference from like 2009/10?


Huge lack of critical thinking there on your part lol probably a lefty and a Jon jones fan too

Do you take everything that you are told at face value like "Biden got 80 million votes and the covid vaccine prevents getting covid" too?
 
Wow use your common sense buddy, you really think that because my account says 2018 that I couldn't possibly have registered before and got banned?

What 2018 newb has a personal picture alongside Fedor from his Trump tower affliction press conference from like 2009/10?


Huge lack of critical thinking there on your part lol probably a lefty and a Jon jones fan too
Glory MMA James Krause. He isn't a bad trainer considering he had quite a decent stable. He screwed a lot of fighters when he got banned. Flat earth hillbilly doesn't have a gym to train at.
 
Krause was a damn good coach too he even seemed to improve as a fighter after coaching despite showing up out of fight shape.
One of those guys that seemed to understand the sport at every level and everybody that trained under him got better (not everybody is cut out for titles but they still improved). Krause could've fought half committed like he was and probably build a respectable gym to live out a comfortable life but it's insane he decided to let his fighters fight injured for betting purposes.
 
