2004 account
For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2018
- Messages
- 12,212
- Reaction score
- 15,271
Guest asks Rogan "are you allowed to bet on fights"...and Rogan starts his response with "I gotta be very careful..."
Very interesting video that goes into the ufc betting scandal that never was because it flew under the radar and nobody really talked about it...at least not to my knowledge
Apparently there was a trainer droppin dime and helping bettors win by tipping them on what fighter was injured or compromised.