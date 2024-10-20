Who is tougher competition? Old man Stipe or Ferrira?

Even if you count Fereira's 3 NC's as losses, he'd still be 7-5 over 12 fights, since Miocic last fought and got KTFO.



4 years younger, reach advantage, taller, heavier... if they walked into the cage tomorrow, I would not be surprised to see Renan beat Stipe at all. Prime Stipe would smoke him easily, but I don't know what version of Stipe we're going to see in a few more weeks.



Jones has literally every advantage stacked in his favour in this sham other than the experience of being repeatedly punched in the face by HW's. Stipe must think he's Rocky, just not sure which installment.



This fight is a perfect fight for two legends who really don't give a fuck right now except for money. There is zero value in beating a retired firefighter, and the HW title being attached to that fight makes it garbage and meaningless.



I'm not saying Renan is a better fighter than Miocic, he's not. But I think between Francis and Jon, I think Francis faced the more dangerous recent opponent. I like Miocic, but this fight with Jones is a fucking joke. If he upset Jones, it would be bigger than Serra vs. GSP. I just don't see how that happens.