  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Which old man will perform better, Stipe or Tyson?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
30,138
Reaction score
41,459
Obviously Tyson is much older, but he also has the much easier opponent.

Whereas Stipe is only a few years past his prime, but he's fighting one of the best to ever step on the cage.

So considering both age AND quality of opposition, who do you think impresses more on their upcoming fights; Mike Tyson or Stipe Miocic?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Official Stipe Miocic THREEFOLD CHAMP War Wagon! Stipe fans/Jones haters get in here now!
Replies
10
Views
71
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,204
Messages
56,505,344
Members
175,255
Latest member
ph40125c

Share this page

Back
Top