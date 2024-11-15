Which old man will perform better, Stipe or Tyson?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 30,138
- Reaction score
- 41,459
Obviously Tyson is much older, but he also has the much easier opponent.
Whereas Stipe is only a few years past his prime, but he's fighting one of the best to ever step on the cage.
So considering both age AND quality of opposition, who do you think impresses more on their upcoming fights; Mike Tyson or Stipe Miocic?
Whereas Stipe is only a few years past his prime, but he's fighting one of the best to ever step on the cage.
So considering both age AND quality of opposition, who do you think impresses more on their upcoming fights; Mike Tyson or Stipe Miocic?