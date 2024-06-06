  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Who is the most frustrating fighter to watch in your opinion?

13Seconds

13Seconds

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
25,466
Reaction score
49,716
After the Strickland/Costa fight the word "frustrating" has been circulating alot. Obviously frustration comes in alot of different angles so i'd like to dig deeper in it.

For me, i tend to get pretty frustrated when Leon is fighting. Because he's one of my favourite fighters and keeps doing low IQ moves when he's dominating the striking. He could have just put a masterclass on Colby on the feet for 5 rounds but admitted that he wanted to provea point by grappling. What kind of shit is that? He dominated Usman and Belal on the feet but kept clinching. It's an ongoing thing with this guy that he loves to clinch when he's killing dudes at range. It's weird because It's like a natural instinct for him at this point.

Thats my frustration. I hope he just decides to pick Belal off at range this time
 
Last edited:
Holly Holm, and it’s not even close.

Edit.

Her gameplan since day 1 is far too passive, imo. Especially for an umpteen time World Boxing Champ.

So frustrating to watch her only look to counter, and then in the last many fights. Looking to clinch, stall on the fence, and try to get a TD.

But overall.. No matter what she’s done for years. I’m not entertained.

I don’t mean to shit on her. But, I expected a little more.
 
Last edited:
bj-penn-tippy-toes.png


Tippy Toes Penn
 
13Seconds said:
Struve is currently at the top. Can't believe i forgot about him. I guess i just had to. How can you have a Jones type of wing span and fight like Chandler every time?
Click to expand...

Even worse, he put all his skill points into submissions, with long limbs that are bad for generating torque
 
Cody Garbrandt, but probably not as nearly as frustrating compared to what their coaches have to go through
 
Arm Barbarian said:
As a Strickland fan, he can definitely be frustrating to watch at times. He's a defensive wizard overall, but could likely get more finishes if he stepped on the gas.
Click to expand...

This is what I was going to say. Honestly it goes for all fighters like him. I can't stand watching guys who I know are good but play it safe and don't go for it and just have close decisions. Ben Henderson used to drive me crazy with his soft calf kicks and just trying to out point people. A lot of guys who are trying to conserve their cardio also do this. I'm convinced this is why Yoel never really took off. Yoel with actual good cardio not having to worry about picking and choosing when he explodes would have been unstoppable.
 
Sweater of AV said:
In recent years, probably Woodley just backing up to the fence and getting worked.
Click to expand...
Agree with Woodley too.

Of all time, for me, atleast in the UFC it's Martin Kampmann. This guy decided to brawl with Sanchez, brawl with Daley AND wrestle with Jake shields. If it was up to him he'd probably jump guard vs maia and point fight wonderboy.

It was frustrating because the Hitman was damn good. Almost beat Shields
 
Sterling in his last fight, just held Kattar to the cage for 3 rounds with his face in Kattar's crotch. Boring as hell !!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

hswrestler
Is Islam the biggest threat to Leon's Belt?
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
andgonsil
andgonsil

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,835
Messages
55,653,129
Members
174,877
Latest member
Nightwing_Kavan1

Share this page

Back
Top