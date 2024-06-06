Who is the most frustrating fighter to watch in your opinion?

After the Strickland/Costa fight the word "frustrating" has been circulating alot. Obviously frustration comes in alot of different angles so i'd like to dig deeper in it.



For me, i tend to get pretty frustrated when Leon is fighting. Because he's one of my favourite fighters and keeps doing low IQ moves when he's dominating the striking. He could have just put a masterclass on Colby on the feet for 5 rounds but admitted that he wanted to provea point by grappling. What kind of shit is that? He dominated Usman and Belal on the feet but kept clinching. It's an ongoing thing with this guy that he loves to clinch when he's killing dudes at range. It's weird because It's like a natural instinct for him at this point.



Thats my frustration. I hope he just decides to pick Belal off at range this time