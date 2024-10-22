Who is America's most beloved UFC fighter?

I feel like Alex Pereira and Charles Do Bronx are two of the most beloved fighters on Sherdog these days.
It got me wondering who is America's favourite son.

Jon is obviously the best, but I feel like most people dislike him.
O'Malley is ascending, but he's definitely got as many haters as he does fans.
It ain't Chandler or Belal.
So, it's gotta be Max, right?
Maybe Poirier?
Sadly, Strickland is probably in the conversation too.
Do you mean, who is the most beloved United States American fighter?

Pereira is from South America...

and how you worded it, who is America's favorite fighter... its Conor Mcgregor.. he has the most fans... in the whole world... Doesn't matter that he is Irish...
 
Everybody knows its Frank Dux

NnSN0nv.gif
 
I'm thinking Max Holloway is arguably the most universally beloved MMA fighter. I can't recall anyone I know that hates him.
 
Americas hero Jon Jones
 
captain america was pretty popular back in the day, until he requested health insurance
 
