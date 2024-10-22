Who is America's most beloved UFC fighter?

I feel like Alex Pereira and Charles Do Bronx are two of the most beloved fighters on Sherdog these days.It got me wondering who is America's favourite son.Jon is obviously the best, but I feel like most people dislike him.O'Malley is ascending, but he's definitely got as many haters as he does fans.It ain't Chandler or Belal.So, it's gotta be Max, right?Maybe Poirier?Sadly, Strickland is probably in the conversation too.