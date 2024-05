Usyk should have won by KO in round 9. Fury's case wasn't for a standing count. And the count was abnormally long btw.



As for the points, even if you had Fury up two rounds in round 9 (5-3), it becomes even after the 10-8. Than Usyk clearly won 10 and 12, so worst case scenario for Usyk he is up by a point.



Let's make a rematch in the fall.