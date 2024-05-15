RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Fury vs Usyk Discussion 5/18 1PM ET DAZN PPV / ESPN+

d0lqSNp.jpeg


Fury vs. Usyk: Ring of Fire
Saturday 05.18.2024 at 01:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Promotion: Queensberry Promotions
Venue: Kingdom Arena
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Enclosure: Ring
Matchmaker: Steve Furness
Boxing Bouts: 10

The undisputed heavyweight showdown is back on. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to meet on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia with all four recognized titles in the heavyweight division at stake. The fight was first set to take place in February, but a cut suffered by Fury in training camp delayed the matchup by three months. The teams have arrived in the Middle East ready to finally decide who the best heavyweight in the world truly is.

Both men enter the fight coming off scares in their 2023 campaigns, with Usyk being dropped by Daniel Dubois only for the referee to rule the shot a low blow and allow Usyk time to recover. He then stopped Dubois in Round 9.

Fury was forced into a much tougher spot in October when his undefeated record barely survived a fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou scored a knockdown and did enough to win plenty of rounds, though Fury ultimately took a split decision victory. While Fury's title was not on the line, a loss would have been even more embarrassing than narrowly escaping with a win in a fight he was expected to dominate.

The undercard also features a pair of title fights along with some more intriguing matchups that could set up title challengers later this year.


Main Card – PPV (ESPN+) / PPV (DAZN) – 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis
Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace
Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Safar
Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab
Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel

Preliminary Card – YouTube – 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT
Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr
Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev
Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi
David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz

Odds:
1986.png



Sportsbook: TBA

LIVE PRELIMS:
 
Anyone have a decent guess on when the actual main event will happen?

6 fight main card starting at noon...

I gotta assume there will be an hour of bullshit before the main event.
Fucking sing song hour concert time... right?

I see that Usyk is the pick on the other thread. 52/38 I think it was.

Interesting.

The way Usyk can win I think is volume. And with neither guy really being a one punch KO artist, I could see this going the distance.

I think Usyk would have won easy if they fought on the original date. But Fury seems to have gotten in much better shape. I think Fury needs to hurt Usyk to win... if Usyk can dance and box I don't think Tyson matches his output. But if Tyson can bully him, tire him, and rough him up, I can see him using his size to win, maybe even get the TKO.

Legitimately feels to me like a fight either man could win, which makes it fun.

May the outcome be DECISIVE.
 
Tyson looks to be in very good shape. He is considerably slimmer than usual.
 
BroRogan said:
C'mon Tyson! @Arqueto @Chules @650lb Sumo 🥊🥊
Click to expand...
Fury will dominate this little Ukrainian rabbit. Best of his era. :cool:

Haters can hate all they want (and let's be real, part of that is due to his race and nationality), but he will definitely be in the GOAT HW conversation after this. Note that the last unified HW champion also represented the UK.

Fury-usyk-TOTT-edit.jpg
 
Ok 262 nvm, Usyk coming in heavy 233.5 wonder if he can still move catlike??
 
I think fury's got this .. perfect weight .. usyk fell for the 'gotta be heavier' tactic like wilder
 
