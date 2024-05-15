Kowboy On Sherdog
Fury vs. Usyk: Ring of Fire
Saturday 05.18.2024 at 01:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: Pay Per View
Promotion: Queensberry Promotions
Venue: Kingdom Arena
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Enclosure: Ring
Matchmaker: Steve Furness
Boxing Bouts: 10
The undisputed heavyweight showdown is back on. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to meet on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia with all four recognized titles in the heavyweight division at stake. The fight was first set to take place in February, but a cut suffered by Fury in training camp delayed the matchup by three months. The teams have arrived in the Middle East ready to finally decide who the best heavyweight in the world truly is.
Both men enter the fight coming off scares in their 2023 campaigns, with Usyk being dropped by Daniel Dubois only for the referee to rule the shot a low blow and allow Usyk time to recover. He then stopped Dubois in Round 9.
Fury was forced into a much tougher spot in October when his undefeated record barely survived a fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou scored a knockdown and did enough to win plenty of rounds, though Fury ultimately took a split decision victory. While Fury's title was not on the line, a loss would have been even more embarrassing than narrowly escaping with a win in a fight he was expected to dominate.
The undercard also features a pair of title fights along with some more intriguing matchups that could set up title challengers later this year.
Main Card – PPV (ESPN+) / PPV (DAZN) – 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis
Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace
Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Safar
Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab
Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel
Preliminary Card – YouTube – 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT
Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr
Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev
Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi
David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz
Odds:
Sportsbook: TBA
LIVE PRELIMS: