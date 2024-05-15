Anyone have a decent guess on when the actual main event will happen?



6 fight main card starting at noon...



I gotta assume there will be an hour of bullshit before the main event.

Fucking sing song hour concert time... right?



I see that Usyk is the pick on the other thread. 52/38 I think it was.



Interesting.



The way Usyk can win I think is volume. And with neither guy really being a one punch KO artist, I could see this going the distance.



I think Usyk would have won easy if they fought on the original date. But Fury seems to have gotten in much better shape. I think Fury needs to hurt Usyk to win... if Usyk can dance and box I don't think Tyson matches his output. But if Tyson can bully him, tire him, and rough him up, I can see him using his size to win, maybe even get the TKO.



Legitimately feels to me like a fight either man could win, which makes it fun.



May the outcome be DECISIVE.