Whittaker vs Strickland should be the next fight for the #1 spot

Having either Rob or Strickland as a backup for the upcoming fight between DDP and Izzy makes sense. However, I believe it's only fair to both Whittaker and Strickland to have them fight each other afterward to determine who should get the next shot.
And I truly believe this would be a great matchup. I can see Strickland's pressure causing Rob a lot of problems tho to be honest.
Thoughts?
