Whittaker vs Strickland should be the next fight for the #1 spot

mkt said: I agree. Though I'm not really sure about Whittaker. He's pretty much fought everyone else (Cannonier, Costa, etc.). I don't think he wants to wait another year for Khamzat again, either, not knowing if his opponent will even fight. Click to expand...

Yeah Rob is in a tough spot. If Izzy beats DDP who really wants to see Rob fight him again if you throw him in a title eliminator and he wins. DDP starched him last fight they had as well. Strickland would make the most sense if he wasn't lined up for the next TS. Brendan Allen I believe is the only other guy out there ranked reasonably high that he hasn't fought, unless you're going to roll the dice with Khamzat again. With all the injuries and pull outs he should probably stay fight ready and he might get lucky and be able to step into an opportunity.