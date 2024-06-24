  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Whittaker vs Strickland should be the next fight for the #1 spot

Having either Rob or Strickland as a backup for the upcoming fight between DDP and Izzy makes sense. However, I believe it's only fair to both Whittaker and Strickland to have them fight each other afterward to determine who should get the next shot.

And I truly believe this would be a great matchup. I can see Strickland's pressure causing Rob a lot of problems tho to be honest.

Thoughts?
 
That would be a good fight but I don’t think Strickland will do that as he thinks he didn’t get a fair shake by not getting a rematch after he lost his title to DDP.
 
Seems reasonable. Although it could be viewed as a demotion for Strickland, seeing as how he arguably beat DDP (Dricus definitely looked like the one who took the bigger beating) but lost a decision whereas DDP finished Bobby. I can’t tell if it would be really dull or really awesome.
 
Oh yeah 100% it’s the fight to make.
 
Strickland is next in line for a TS, wouldn't make much sense for him to take that fight. He actually has a better argument than Izzy does. He's coming off a win and had a "controversial" split decision loss to DDP, and dominated Izzy the fight before that.
 
Morning Star said:
Strickland is next in line for a TS, wouldn't make much sense for him to take that fight. He actually has a better argument than Izzy does. He's coming off a win and had a "controversial" split decision loss to DDP, and dominated Izzy the fight before that.
I agree. Though I'm not really sure about Whittaker. He's pretty much fought everyone else (Cannonier, Costa, etc.). I don't think he wants to wait another year for Khamzat again, either, not knowing if his opponent will even fight.
 
It's a fight I'd like to see but won't happen right now. Sean is going to sit out until after Izzy vs DDP and rightfully so. He should have gotten his rematch with DDP before Izzy got a TS. Sean's fight with DDP was way closer than Izzy's fight with Sean. Rob should fight Imavov next IMO.
 
I’d like to see Whittaker vs Strickland as the co main to Izzy vs Dricus, both winners is the next title fight
 
Seems fair. But knowing the UFC Conor or some other knob will get the next shot.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
It's a fight I'd like to see but won't happen right now. Sean is going to sit out until after Izzy vs DDP and rightfully so. He should have gotten his rematch with DDP before Izzy got a TS. Sean's fight with DDP was way closer than Izzy's fight with Sean. Rob should fight Imavov next IMO.
Imavov is actually in a weird place atm (even weirder when you consider how ''controversial'' his last fight ended).

I don't think the UFC will give him anyone ahead of him in the ranking (at least not now).

I wouldn't be surprised if they book Imavov vs Allen for the next Paris card in September along with Gane vs Volkov 2.
 
I think those two are destined to fight at some point, but Sean is holding out for the winner of DDP / Izzy.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
That would be a good fight but I don’t think Strickland will do that as he thinks he didn’t get a fair shake by not getting a rematch after he lost his title to DDP.
He didn't deserve a rematch.

Arm Barbarian said:
I think those two are destined to fight at some point, but Sean is holding out for the winner of DDP / Izzy.
He shouldn't bother IMO.

He should just fight whittaker and get it over with. After that there is NO ONE. If whittaker decides to go ahead an fight anyone he'll have more claim than strickland.

whittaker is more popular and viewed as more exciting as whittaker and If they had to pull the trigger my money says the UFC gives it to whittaker. Especially if DDP wins, if Izzy wins they'll go strickland. But if strickland gets whittaker out of the way its his, no questions.
 
It should be:
DDP vs Strickland
Whittaker next TS
IZZY vs Chimeav
Allen vs Imavov

If Izzy didn't want an instant rematch, he should have to earn it. Especially after being starched by Strickland.
 
RockyLockridge said:
He didn't deserve a rematch.


He shouldn't bother IMO.

He should just fight whittaker and get it over with. After that there is NO ONE. If whittaker decides to go ahead an fight anyone he'll have more claim than strickland.

whittaker is more popular and viewed as more exciting as whittaker and If they had to pull the trigger my money says the UFC gives it to whittaker. Especially if DDP wins, if Izzy wins they'll go strickland. But if strickland gets whittaker out of the way its his, no questions.
I'm not a Strickland Homer but he destroyed arguabley the goat 185 champ. Lost a very questionable decision in his first defense and only real damage don't to him was by a nasty headbutt.
 
mkt said:
I agree. Though I'm not really sure about Whittaker. He's pretty much fought everyone else (Cannonier, Costa, etc.). I don't think he wants to wait another year for Khamzat again, either, not knowing if his opponent will even fight.
Yeah Rob is in a tough spot. If Izzy beats DDP who really wants to see Rob fight him again if you throw him in a title eliminator and he wins. DDP starched him last fight they had as well. Strickland would make the most sense if he wasn't lined up for the next TS. Brendan Allen I believe is the only other guy out there ranked reasonably high that he hasn't fought, unless you're going to roll the dice with Khamzat again. With all the injuries and pull outs he should probably stay fight ready and he might get lucky and be able to step into an opportunity.
 
Strickland doesn’t deserve a title shot. Atleast Whittaker beat costa when he was coming off a win, then he atleast took care of an un ranked opponent in quick fashion.

What does Strickland have? Whining about a correct decision becuase the judges valued hard shots over mosquito jabs. That’s it
 
Would be a great fight, but Sean deserves a shot at both Izzy and DDP.

Rob should fight another good fighter and if he wins then get the shot at MW vs the champ.
 
It's the right fight to make but I'm not certain Sean would take it. With Khamzat falling out of the immediate title picture he's pretty much the clear favorite to get the next shot. The only thing working against him and in Rob's favor is that he's basically a PR nightmare.
 
lerobshow said:
Having either Rob or Strickland as a backup for the upcoming fight between DDP and Izzy makes sense. However, I believe it's only fair to both Whittaker and Strickland to have them fight each other afterward to determine who should get the next shot.

And I truly believe this would be a great matchup. I can see Strickland's pressure causing Rob a lot of problems tho to be honest.

Thoughts?
Agreed.

I just checked and Whittaker had to win 3 fights in a row to get a 2nd shot at Izzy.

With a win over Strickland he'll have 3 fights in a row to get a title fight against Izzy or DuPlessi.... which are both his only losses in 10 years.
 
Strickland is proably next in line but I would love to see it. Just compensate both guys, and it will happen. I think Bobby's movement causes Sean issues.
 
