1st round should be interesting since Khamzat is freakishly fast and strong so he might shock the world early but I have a hard time seeing him deal with Whittaker’s footwork once the fight settles down and his cardio is a major concern. Whittaker’s jab, push kick, angles, TDD and output are looking like the perfect tools here for the job.
Whittaker by round 4 TKO is what I’m going by.
Honestly I think this is the more interesting matchup stylisticallywish it was izzy but can't be mad about rob getting this fight. good test to see if khamzat is belt material or a perennial keyboard champion
Izzy most likely and if he isn't ready they'll do a Sean rematch. But Izzy is in the gym and training so he should be good to go when he gets the call.So I wonder who is fighting fighting for the belt