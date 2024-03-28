1st round should be interesting since Khamzat is freakishly fast and strong so he might shock the world early but I have a hard time seeing him deal with Whittaker’s footwork once the fight settles down and his cardio is a major concern. Whittaker’s jab, push kick, angles, TDD and output are looking like the perfect tools here for the job.



Whittaker by round 4 TKO is what I’m going by.