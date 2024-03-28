News Whittaker v Chimaev to headline UFC Saudia Arabia on June 22

Who winz fam

  • Khamzat

    Votes: 17 30.9%

  • Whittaker

    Votes: 19 34.5%

  • Won't happen

    Votes: 19 34.5%
  • Total voters
    55
Live and Free on ABC fam 😎





Also on the card:
Sergei Pavlovich vs Alexander Volkov
Kelvin Gastelum vs Daniel Rodriguez
Johnny Walker vs Volkan Oezdemir
Ihor Potieria vs Shara Bullet


Mad lit for a free card better not hear any complaints from 6ixdog 🔥🤼💥🚫🤬
 
Last edited:
1st round should be interesting since Khamzat is freakishly fast and strong so he might shock the world early but I have a hard time seeing him deal with Whittaker’s footwork once the fight settles down and his cardio is a major concern. Whittaker’s jab, push kick, angles, TDD and output are looking like the perfect tools here for the job.

Whittaker by round 4 TKO is what I’m going by.
 
Will be difficult for even the most astute haters to deny Khazmat after he butchers Whittaker with ease. I'm sure a few will find a way though.

1711599398148.png
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
1st round should be interesting since Khamzat is freakishly fast and strong so he might shock the world early but I have a hard time seeing him deal with Whittaker’s footwork once the fight settles down and his cardio is a major concern. Whittaker’s jab, push kick, angles, TDD and output are looking like the perfect tools here for the job.

Whittaker by round 4 TKO is what I’m going by.
Click to expand...

Totally agree. Khamzat may be the most dangerous first round opponent for anyone but I think Rob survives and makes it a war that he wins.
 
Good fight but this does more for Khamzat than Whittaker. Rob should have held out for Strickland
 
filthybliss said:
wish it was izzy but can't be mad about rob getting this fight. good test to see if khamzat is belt material or a perennial keyboard champion
Click to expand...
Honestly I think this is the more interesting matchup stylistically
 
Kourtland said:
So I wonder who is fighting fighting for the belt
Click to expand...
Izzy most likely and if he isn't ready they'll do a Sean rematch. But Izzy is in the gym and training so he should be good to go when he gets the call.

By the way this is a great fucking fight. Now we get to really see what Khamzat is made of.
 
A good scrap and one of the few names khamzat kept out of his yap when he first was going up to MW.
Still would've preferred Izzy tho. Guess he thinks he deserves a TS after doing fuck all since getting dog walked by Sean.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Paulsp
News Khamzat Chimaev shuts down UFC 300 rumors - ‘Not fighting in Ramadan anymore’
11 12 13
Replies
252
Views
9K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
Unheralded Truth
Rumored Paulo Costa vs Jared Cannonier about to go down in June
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
blaseblase
blaseblase
Unheralded Truth
Media Bisping: Adesanya vs Chimaev in Saudi Arabia ticks a lot of boxes - take my money!
Replies
19
Views
662
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
TGArthur
News UFC CEO Dana White Disputes Claims of Postponed Saudi Arabia Event: "We Never Even Proposed The Card To Them"
Replies
18
Views
779
whocares
whocares

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,815
Messages
55,309,115
Members
174,732
Latest member
herrsackbauer

Share this page

Back
Top