Khamzat hasn't given me any reason to think he will actually fight a top 5 middleweight. I think he will continue to push for fights against welterweight fighters but at 185. There he has a huge advantage, and can continue his Tik Tok warrior status.



Whittaker vs Strickland makes the most sense from a pure rankings perspective. However, the UFC might be wise to keep Strickland on the sidelines to rematch the DDP/Adesanya winner. Both of those rematches also make a lot of sense, especially if Adesanya wins. If Whittaker were to beat Strickland, it puts a damper on those potential rematches. It's also a risk if both Adesanya and Whittaker win, then we are looking at another fight between those two.