Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,746
- Reaction score
- 7,025
So what's this now? At first we had the champ Du Plessis, Izzy and UFC employees all implying Whittaker vs Chimaev was the title eliminator.
That's when Dana came forth to declare Strickland as the fighter actually first in line. Going against what everyone else thought was planned for.
Now Whittaker says this and seems confident that a win gets him there no matter how it looks. Says there's no pressure at all to deliver a good fight?