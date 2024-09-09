Media Whittaker says he's sure to get title shot over Strickland, should he win next

So what's this now? At first we had the champ Du Plessis, Izzy and UFC employees all implying Whittaker vs Chimaev was the title eliminator.

That's when Dana came forth to declare Strickland as the fighter actually first in line. Going against what everyone else thought was planned for.

Now Whittaker says this and seems confident that a win gets him there no matter how it looks. Says there's no pressure at all to deliver a good fight?
 
Sydney is a f*cking amazing city, would love to go back for a third visit.

on topic I'd be perfectly fine if B-Knuckles got the next shot.
 
Dana says guys will get title shots and goes with something else all the time.

My feeling is Whittaker will get the next shot if he beats Khazmat. Especially if he stops him.
 
Strickland getting a title shot over Whittaker is criminal

He openly and admittingly ducked Whittaker for a no 1 contender fight, went to a split decision vs Costa where as Whittaker won a clear cut unanimous decision vs a better more confident Costa who was coming off the Rockhold win, then takes a last minute replacement vs a dangerous prospect in enemy territory and puts on one of the most spectacular performances ever seen.

Now here he is taking yet another fight against another dangerous opponent in enemy territory once again vs Khamzat aka the same guy who Strickland openly admitted to getting submitted by and dominated several times in sparring

That would be 3 dominate wins over elite/dangerous opponents with the odds stacked against him

Who the fuck wants to see yet another patty cake Strickland jab fest to a split decision instead of a more deserving Whittaker with legitimate dangerous finishing ability
 
He said the winner of Usman - Chimaev was next as well. I’d love to see Whittaker get a last chance at the gold.
 
