Strickland getting a title shot over Whittaker is criminal



He openly and admittingly ducked Whittaker for a no 1 contender fight, went to a split decision vs Costa where as Whittaker won a clear cut unanimous decision vs a better more confident Costa who was coming off the Rockhold win, then takes a last minute replacement vs a dangerous prospect in enemy territory and puts on one of the most spectacular performances ever seen.



Now here he is taking yet another fight against another dangerous opponent in enemy territory once again vs Khamzat aka the same guy who Strickland openly admitted to getting submitted by and dominated several times in sparring



That would be 3 dominate wins over elite/dangerous opponents with the odds stacked against him



Who the fuck wants to see yet another patty cake Strickland jab fest to a split decision instead of a more deserving Whittaker with legitimate dangerous finishing ability