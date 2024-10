DanDragon Machi said: I am more in favor of fights that showcase the greatest amount of MMA elements in excellent execution.



Volkanovski x Makachev I

Demetrious Jonhson x Henry Cejudo II

GSP x BJ Penn I

Adesanya x Whittaker II

Jones x Cormier I Click to expand...

Very nice list.DJ VS Cejudo 2 is an underrated fight imo; it was overshadowed by folks calling it a robbery, but it was a very competitive fight from start to finish with some nice scrambles. Personally, I felt the right guy one.When it comes to Volk VS Islam, honestly I wasn't as impressed; I felt that Islam looked really sloppy on the ground and failed to capitalize in areas where he usually would. It was still impressive, however, that Volk made a competitive fight out of it and even appeared to be the fresher of the 2 by the end of the fight.