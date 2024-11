Which fighter has the best 3 wins in MMA history?

Nogueira had only been fighting for less than a year when he fought Dan Henderson, and beat him decisively a couple years later. Dan Henderson's win was questionable over Nogeuira in Kings in general given the scoring criteria also.Most people usually say Wanderlei Silva was not in his prime in 2007. That is the same year he fought Chuck Liddell.Keep in mind, Silva had 40 fights by 2007 and had been knocked out in training many times during those years. He hadn't fought for a year after getting knocked out by Crocop and had already lost to Ricardo Arona.