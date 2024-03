I mean the Shogun beatdown is one of the most impressive victories in the history of the sport, let alone by a 23-year-old who'd just fought RYAN BADER a month before.



From every angle the Shogun fight stands above the rest, from the frightening display of skill, the utter savagery of the beating, becoming the youngest champion, destroying a famous legend who wasn't even 30 years old, and doing it all without having even 2 months to train and prepare.



I don't believe Jones had even been doing MMA for 4 calendar years when he won the title, we have never seen anything like that before or since.