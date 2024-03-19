Which victory of GSP was the most impressive?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,379
- Reaction score
- 40,811
Feel free to suggest fights.
I'm going to say Matt Hughes 2
I'm going to say Matt Hughes 2
Feel free to suggest fights.
I'm going to say Matt Hughes 2
I consider that fight to be a changing of the guard, GSP was a true Mixed Martial Artist in the purest form, Hughes was a very good champ, but had shit standupGSP was so technical, so versatile and so athletic back in his prime. His ability to close the distance in a split second is remarkable and it made Hughes uncomfortable and unable to execute his game plan. GSP is definitely the top WW of all-time. No one even comes close.