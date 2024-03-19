Which victory of GSP was the most impressive?

I'll say Sherk, that was incredible performance, I was shocked the way he dominated and finished him. People forget a lot but Sherk was an amazing fighter and had a great record and I never saw anyone handle him like that. He was so strong and skilled. I was expecting that fight to be a toss up, I wasn't sure who would win but I was thinking we may get a split decision type of fight. I was so wrong
 
tumblr_oyyac9F2Zw1u2ragso4_250.gifv


tumblr_oyyac9F2Zw1u2ragso5_250.gifv
 
Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
Feel free to suggest fights.

I'm going to say Matt Hughes 2

GSP was so technical, so versatile and so athletic back in his prime. His ability to close the distance in a split second is remarkable and it made Hughes uncomfortable and unable to execute his game plan. GSP is definitely the top WW of all-time. No one even comes close.
 
robbie said:
I consider that fight to be a changing of the guard, GSP was a true Mixed Martial Artist in the purest form, Hughes was a very good champ, but had shit standup
 
Lots of great wins, but I went with Fitch.
From 2003-2010, a 7 year stretch, Fitch went 21-1, just an amazing run. GSP was Fitch’s lone loss, and it was an absolutely dominant one. GSP annihilated him standing, and took him down 7/9 times.
 
His ducking of the rematch with Big Rigg after he lost was epic
 
