Which victory of Fedor Emelianenko was the most impressive?

  • Heath Herring

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira 1

    Votes: 5 33.3%

  • Kevin Randleman

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mirko Cro Cop

    Votes: 4 26.7%

  • Mark Hunt

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tim Sylvia

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Andrei Arlovski

    Votes: 1 6.7%

  • Brett Rogers

    Votes: 2 13.3%

  • Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira 3

    Votes: 1 6.7%
  • Total voters
    15
Feel free to suggest fights.

I'd say Brett Rogers.

There was something cool and epic about that fight.

Brett Rogers was 10-0 and he just beat Arlovski. So there was quite some hype on this guy.

And the fight was highly entertaining to me. I'll never forget it.

Also his last fight before he actually had a legit loss. So it was an end of a incredible legendary run.

 
The third fight w nogueira,which I think you mean,not the second. Both performances were incredible and both tactically opposite of what Nog expected and prepared for. I guess I pick the last one because Nog must have studied and trained so hard and knew full well what he was dealing with and still got outsmarted and outgunned
 
The third fight w nogueira,which I think you mean,not the second. Both performances were incredible and both tactically opposite of what Nog expected and prepared for. I guess I pick the last one because Nog must have studied and trained so hard and knew full well what he was dealing with and still got outsmarted and outgunned
Nog 3 is the fight I have someone watch if they wanna know what I mean by “prime Fedor.”
 
giphy.gif
 
The third fight w nogueira,which I think you mean,not the second. Both performances were incredible and both tactically opposite of what Nog expected and prepared for. I guess I pick the last one because Nog must have studied and trained so hard and knew full well what he was dealing with and still got outsmarted and outgunned
Nog 3 I meant, my bad.
 
Coleman. The Hammer was going to be GnPing him into paste but the way that damn armbar got slapped on was insane. No way I ever would have thought he could have thrown his hips like that.
 
Clearly between Nog 1, Nog 3 and Cro Cop. I went for the first Nog fight because I think Minotauro was close to the peak of his powers at that point. Riding a 12 fight winning streak and was widely thought to be the best HW in the world at that time.

Some of the options don't belong here.

He almost got subbed by Hunt who admitted he didn't even train grappling until he got to the UFC. That fight is more of an embarrassment than impressive. Almost being KOed by Hunt would be one thing, but having him get top position and get you in a keylock is.... wew lad.

Rogers already having multiple votes is laughable. He was a borderline can. Had one good win his entire career and the rest of his career shows it was likely something he'd never be able to repeat.


Nog 2 wasn't even a win so no idea why its on here.
 
CroCop. He stood with him primarily which no one thought he'd do and won. Even with his face busted up, he clearly won that fight. Epic performance.
 
