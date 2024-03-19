Which victory of Fedor Emelianenko was the most impressive?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Feel free to suggest fights.
I'd say Brett Rogers.
There was something cool and epic about that fight.
Brett Rogers was 10-0 and he just beat Arlovski. So there was quite some hype on this guy.
And the fight was highly entertaining to me. I'll never forget it.
Also his last fight before he actually had a legit loss. So it was an end of a incredible legendary run.
