Which victory of Fedor Emelianenko was the most impressive?

Clearly between Nog 1, Nog 3 and Cro Cop. I went for the first Nog fight because I think Minotauro was close to the peak of his powers at that point. Riding a 12 fight winning streak and was widely thought to be the best HW in the world at that time.



Some of the options don't belong here.



He almost got subbed by Hunt who admitted he didn't even train grappling until he got to the UFC. That fight is more of an embarrassment than impressive. Almost being KOed by Hunt would be one thing, but having him get top position and get you in a keylock is.... wew lad.



Rogers already having multiple votes is laughable. He was a borderline can. Had one good win his entire career and the rest of his career shows it was likely something he'd never be able to repeat.





Nog 2 wasn't even a win so no idea why its on here.