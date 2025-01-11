Which 0's Will Go Dern v Ribas 2 Edition

Austin Bashi 13-0, makes his UFC debut @ FW vs prospect killer C-Rod. Very tough test for Bashi, I think C-Rod win via Dec.



Jacobe Smith 9-0, makes his UFC debut at WW vs Preston Parsons. Smith should take this fight but I don't see him getting a finish. Smith via dec.



In his second UFC fight LHW Magomed Gadzhiyaskulov 9-0, looks to have a better performance against Bruno Lopes. I see Magomed coming out more aggressive and getting the finish. Magomed via RD 1 KO/TKO.



Lastly in the LW division Nurullo Aliev 9-0, faces former prospect Joe Solecki. I'm predicting Aliev stays undefeated and gets his second win in the UFC via dec. However I wouldn't be surprised if Solecki pulls off the upset.



So my prediction is everyone stays undefeated except Austin Bashi. Your thoughts?