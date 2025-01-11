  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Which 0's Will Go Dern v Ribas 2 Edition

Austin Bashi 13-0, makes his UFC debut @ FW vs prospect killer C-Rod. Very tough test for Bashi, I think C-Rod win via Dec.

Jacobe Smith 9-0, makes his UFC debut at WW vs Preston Parsons. Smith should take this fight but I don't see him getting a finish. Smith via dec.

In his second UFC fight LHW Magomed Gadzhiyaskulov 9-0, looks to have a better performance against Bruno Lopes. I see Magomed coming out more aggressive and getting the finish. Magomed via RD 1 KO/TKO.

Lastly in the LW division Nurullo Aliev 9-0, faces former prospect Joe Solecki. I'm predicting Aliev stays undefeated and gets his second win in the UFC via dec. However I wouldn't be surprised if Solecki pulls off the upset.

So my prediction is everyone stays undefeated except Austin Bashi. Your thoughts?
 
