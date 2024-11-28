When comparing this fight between top fighters in the 60s, what has changed the most?

Besides the fact that they were in much better condition, is it it pretty much the same as today, no real change? I only watch title fights in boxing.

 
HW boxing is the only pro sport that has declined over the last 50 years... too few great athletes take it up--they are all taken by the NFL, NBA and other more socially acceptable sports.

If Ali was born today he'd be a NFL quarterback or wide receiver.
 
djacobox372 said:
HW boxing is the only pro sport that has declined over the last 50 years... too few great athletes take it up--they are all taken by the NFL, NBA and other more socially acceptable sports.

If Ali was born today he'd be a NFL quarterback or wide receiver.
Ball sports existed back then too. The fact that there were such great fighters was just a coincidence. It happens in every sport that there are golden ages.
 
What's changed at heavyweight? The example you've given is from the golden age of the division (60s–70s). We'll likely never see that again. All sports, and individual divisions in combat sports, have had their highs & lows. It fluctuates over time.

The current heavyweight era doesn't compare to the 60s–70s in terms of overall skill & conditioning but the trade-off was increased size. Guys like Cleveland Williams & Ernie Terrell, two of the larger guys back then, wouldn't be considered big today. Terrell had good height but the average heavyweight now is around 6'5 250 lbs. Modern heavies are monsters compared to back then. They hit harder, can do it from farther away, are more physically imposing, and generally they can take more punishment.
 
You're serious? Boxing as a whole already peaked a long time ago. Meaning, the entire sport has been in decline not just the heavyweight division. Baseball already had its golden age. It lasted around 30–40 years from 1920 to the 50s/60s depending on who you ask. That was baseball at its peak. Other major sports have also had theirs come and go. They're in the same boat.
 
