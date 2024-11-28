When comparing this fight between top fighters in the 60s, what has changed the most?

What's changed at heavyweight? The example you've given is from the golden age of the division (60s–70s). We'll likely never see that again. All sports, and individual divisions in combat sports, have had their highs & lows. It fluctuates over time.



The current heavyweight era doesn't compare to the 60s–70s in terms of overall skill & conditioning but the trade-off was increased size. Guys like Cleveland Williams & Ernie Terrell, two of the larger guys back then, wouldn't be considered big today. Terrell had good height but the average heavyweight now is around 6'5 250 lbs. Modern heavies are monsters compared to back then. They hit harder, can do it from farther away, are more physically imposing, and generally they can take more punishment.