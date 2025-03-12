Then and Now (How has the sport changed as the times have changed?)

  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Do you guys remember a time when the UFC had a Two man booth with Rogan and Goldie
I remember a time when Fighters could wear whatever shorts they wanted
I remember a time when the UFC was only Lightweight-Heavyweight (and even before they had lightweight)
I remember being so stoked to watch BJ vs GSP II with that Countdown show essentially being super duper viral when compared to today (and BJ performing very well against GSP in the first fight)
But my main question is, how much has the sport changed since these times? Are fighters really more skilled? How much different of a viewing experience is the average UFC fight now then the times when say…Benson Henderson/Frankie/Pettis were in the middle of their title reign?
What do fighters do now that they didn’t do then? What are things they did do that they no longer do these days?
How well rounded were the fighters in the choose your own shorts days compared to the Reebok shorts era, and now to the Venum era?
Sometimes I watch some fights from that era and it really doesn’t look all that different other than a lot of guys no longer use a guard in MMA and focus mainly on getting back up if they are grappled?
Are the Champions of yesteryear capable of competing in today’s competition if they were in their prime? I’m talking TUF-WEC absorption Era, as I remember when everything started to come together and the UFC looked as if it were about to go mainstream, back when TUF was don’t miss tv.

Obviously the UFC is simply a different beast now then what it used to be especially since they now have their own dedicated buildings for not just training but to hold their own events in, and there are simply more fights to watch.
 
Let me also add that these times had no female weight classes (can’t believe I didn’t put that in the main post) WMMA has deteriorated the quality of the professional MMA fighter in my opinion…but that might only effect the women in general
 
Not much... and most of that era champions would be champs today.
 
The differences are not overwhelming. The low to medium level fighters that the UFC uses to fill in the excessive amount of shows they are contracted to put on are more well-rounded. There is expanded WMMA and lighter weight classes in men's. As far as HW/LHW/MW, there aren't as many elite fighters.
 
I would argue that the competitive fighters are more well rounded than the fighters from 20 years ago. Not saying we don't have people who are single disciplines crushing it but you can't be a 1 trick pony and remain at the top for long.

BJ Penn was amazing but compared to the 155ers over the last 5 years he would get destroyed.
Chuck/Randy amazing but Jones/Gus/DC/top 5 LHWs would have easily beat both of them
the list goes on and on.
 
