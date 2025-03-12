Then and Now (How has the sport changed as the times have changed?)

Do you guys remember a time when the UFC had a Two man booth with Rogan and Goldie

I remember a time when Fighters could wear whatever shorts they wanted

I remember a time when the UFC was only Lightweight-Heavyweight (and even before they had lightweight)

I remember being so stoked to watch BJ vs GSP II with that Countdown show essentially being super duper viral when compared to today (and BJ performing very well against GSP in the first fight)

But my main question is, how much has the sport changed since these times? Are fighters really more skilled? How much different of a viewing experience is the average UFC fight now then the times when say…Benson Henderson/Frankie/Pettis were in the middle of their title reign?

What do fighters do now that they didn’t do then? What are things they did do that they no longer do these days?

How well rounded were the fighters in the choose your own shorts days compared to the Reebok shorts era, and now to the Venum era?

Sometimes I watch some fights from that era and it really doesn’t look all that different other than a lot of guys no longer use a guard in MMA and focus mainly on getting back up if they are grappled?

Are the Champions of yesteryear capable of competing in today’s competition if they were in their prime? I’m talking TUF-WEC absorption Era, as I remember when everything started to come together and the UFC looked as if it were about to go mainstream, back when TUF was don’t miss tv.



Obviously the UFC is simply a different beast now then what it used to be especially since they now have their own dedicated buildings for not just training but to hold their own events in, and there are simply more fights to watch.