When all it's said and done, Alex & Izzy UFC careers will be pretty much equivalent

If Poatan's next year looks like this -and I'm not aiming to the moon-:

1- He defends again vs Ank (if Ank gets past Rakic).
1B- He loses to Ank, wins the rematch.
1C- Ank loses to Rakic, Poatan defends successfully against Rakic.

*If DDP wins the rematch against Sean and Khamzat doesn't get past Rob (most likely, IMO)...

- DDP moves up to 205 for the double belt. Alex wins.

*Many variables going on here, not essential to my point.

2- He moves up to HW. Loses to Aspinall (no shame in that).


Both him and Izzy will stand as the 2nd best ever at LHW and MW, respectively.

I doubt Alex will stay as long as to equal Izzy's 5 defenses, but, anyway: won't get close to Izzy's win streak at his weight class (12, IIRC).
On the other hand, Alex will have the double belt and will have been the most active and exciting champion, without so-so fights and a KO reel.

And 1-1 in the UFC.


In the broader picture, Alex gets the edge as a more accomplished combat sports athlete.
 
It ZERO revelation that these are all time greats.
 
If..., Maybe..., But..., Hypothetically..., Most Likely...,

This post... What A Fucking Mess
 
Izzy will never hold belts in multiple divisions, so no.

He was also offered a free title shot at 205 and didn't have the balls to take it as he knew Poatan would smash him.
 
