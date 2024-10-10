What's your oldest stuff?

Things you bought or acquired a long time ago and still have. The oldest t-shirt in my collection I got when I was 13 in 1994, I've had the same wallet since 96. Had a belt since 96 too but that gave out a couple years ago.

IMG_6141.jpg
 
A blanket that my best friend’s mom gave me in 95/96. It’s hideous and is now a sheet, but, I can’t let it go.
 
My comforter by all means should be retired or disposed of, it's 18 years old. But all my deceased kitties slept on it and it has sentimental value for that. Plus it still works.
 
I have a mala, which are counting beads for meditation. Passed down from my great grandma, they are probably 60-70 years old. Might be older. I also have a couple posters and a baseball glossy picture autograph I got in maybe 1987.
 
I got my grandmothers yucca plant when she passed in 05. She may have had it since the 1980's. It RIP'ed on me last year.
 
My oldest stuff is either my second edition Dungeons and Dragons books, or my Sound Garden cd.
 
That's cool it lasted that long. Now that I think about it, I also have a bunch of pictures that were hung in my grandparents house, and some old ass scrolls that were packed in my great grandmas room that no one knew about til she died. Those scrolls might be from the 40's, all displayed on my walls today
 
