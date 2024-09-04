What is the oldest and youngest person you've been with (dated/ hooked up)?



I'm talking about your age gap of course. Having a 16 year old girlfriend when you were 16 doesn't count.



Do you think the age of the person has affected your relationship and sex?



For me, the oldest woman I've been with was 10 years older than me when I was in my early 20s. The sex was good but I was also young and inexperienced so I didn't know I would have much better sex later in life. The relationship was shit though. Because of her age, I think she felt pressure to get married and pressured me, and used her age as an excuse to boss me around since she "knew better." She also wasn't as emotionally mature as I expected her to be and got pissed off at very trivial things.



The youngest girl I've been with was 13 years younger than me (she was 21) and she seemed quite mature and intellectual. She was able to hold conversations and honestly express what she felt. She actually initially lied to me and said she was 23 because she was afraid I wouldn't take her seriously if she told me her real age. The sex was nothing to write home about though.



I used to think age was a big factor in how compatible I would be with a woman, and thought I couldn't be with a girl more than 5 years younger than me but I've come to realize it doesn't matter that much. I was dating a 25 year old earlier this year and she was wonderful both as a person and in bed. Really easy going and we got along well naturally. As opposed to a 37 year old I was seeing before who wasn't very good at communicating what she wanted and got pissed off at me for not reading her mind. Just depends on the individual.



But I think there is a mental limit for me. I've been talking to this gorgeous 22 year old and I can't get over the fact that she's 16 years younger than me and haven't asked her out yet. Are you guys okay with dating a girl who could be your daughter?