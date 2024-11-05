Is it petty to hold grudges?

A long time ago when I was in my early 20s I worked along with some high school kids. I had mental health issues and a long criminal record so getting a job wasnt easy. I spent most of my early teens in california youth authority and later in and out of county jail. you cant pick and choose jobs. You just have to go with what you can get. I wasnt allowed to do some things like I wasnt allowed to hold any keys.

I could tell the kids I worked with looked down on me. I was the oldest one there. they were all around 16 to 18 years old. They used to make fun of me for taking public transportation. Listening to them talk about homework and college was what really got to me. I knew I wasnt going anywhere with my record. There was this one blonde girl who made me feel the worst.

anyway many many years later I cleaned up but I had no goal. I didnt work on anything, i just let life take me wherever. They got rid of my job position but they moved me to blue collar work. I learned this and that, got some certifications and next thing you know Im in a union, I bought a house, I paid off the house, Im making pretty good money, Im already vetted for pension, wont be long before I can retire from working altogether at a relatively young age.

then I found out not too long ago that the one blonde girl went to school to be an accountant, got married, got promoted, bought a house, had kids..
then she got laid off, got divorced, had her house foreclosed. She's at the very bottom. She came back to the same work she had when she was 16 making minimum wage

probably thorugh no fault of her own she lost everything
and through not much effort, Im doing better than most people

not sure wehther to gloat or to feel sorry for her
 
She's a CPA but she's back at a minimum wage job just cause she got laid off from one company?
That doesnt sound very believable
 
I think you’re kinda insecure and yes very petty
 
Being petty is great.

I was madly in love with this good little Christian girl in high school and she friend-zoned me and went on to date this total loser, he was dumb, ugly, and according to her he pretty much raped her and took her virginity. She dumped him but never reported it.

The guy just had no redeeming qualities so it really hurt that she chose him of all people over me.

Well fast forward 20 years and she tracks me down online, tells me that she's married with 2 kids, and just filed for divorce because her husband can't stop cheating. She's a little flirty, hinting that she should've dated me back in high school. And asks me if I'm married.

So I reply by going on and on about how great my wife is and how solid our marriage is. Just piling it on and making her feel worse about her situation.

It was petty, but she made me feel bad so I had to return the favor. Who the fuck does she think she is, calling me out of desperation to raise some other dude's kids. Fuck that.
 
Sounds like more about karma than grudge holding. Sometimes bad things happen to bad people. Sometimes stupid immature people do stupid things that mess up their futures. Not just talking speeding, drunk driving, diving into shallow water, taking big risks hiking then falling off mountain.

Pliny Pete said:
She's a CPA but she's back at a minimum wage job just cause she got laid off from one company?
That doesnt sound very believable
Not all accountants are CPAs. She could have been accounting clerk.
 
Yes it would be petty to contact this person to gloat.
 
It's a waste of time/energy to feel this way. Be happy with your blessings and that you've turned your life around SherBro

Pettiness/jealousy are female traits
 
