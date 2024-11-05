Is it petty to hold grudges?

A long time ago when I was in my early 20s I worked along with some high school kids. I had mental health issues and a long criminal record so getting a job wasnt easy. I spent most of my early teens in california youth authority and later in and out of county jail. you cant pick and choose jobs. You just have to go with what you can get. I wasnt allowed to do some things like I wasnt allowed to hold any keys.



I could tell the kids I worked with looked down on me. I was the oldest one there. they were all around 16 to 18 years old. They used to make fun of me for taking public transportation. Listening to them talk about homework and college was what really got to me. I knew I wasnt going anywhere with my record. There was this one blonde girl who made me feel the worst.



anyway many many years later I cleaned up but I had no goal. I didnt work on anything, i just let life take me wherever. They got rid of my job position but they moved me to blue collar work. I learned this and that, got some certifications and next thing you know Im in a union, I bought a house, I paid off the house, Im making pretty good money, Im already vetted for pension, wont be long before I can retire from working altogether at a relatively young age.



then I found out not too long ago that the one blonde girl went to school to be an accountant, got married, got promoted, bought a house, had kids..

then she got laid off, got divorced, had her house foreclosed. She's at the very bottom. She came back to the same work she had when she was 16 making minimum wage



probably thorugh no fault of her own she lost everything

and through not much effort, Im doing better than most people



not sure wehther to gloat or to feel sorry for her