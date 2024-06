HBO taking great writers and using them to make long running series started a trend where a bunch of top writers went to TV instead of film. That, along with the rise of streaming services caused an explosion in the size of the film industry. Writers made more money creating lots of new content rather than a slow stream of quality content.



Good stuff is still made but there is an ocean of stuff being made alongside it, to the point that it floods and dilutes the market.



That's my guess anyway.