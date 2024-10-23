What's a better version of a bad movie?

You can’t have full fledged kick ass designed giant Aliens then have a sequel about bacteria / fungus / viral life forms and then exclude a physical life form that doesn’t hunt you down trying to be a territorial entity in a sequel unless you wanted to lose millions of dollars at the box office .



The concept is a little confusing, bad movies gives and helps create good movie scripts better concepts . Venom is just Venom really I’d have to think about what movie is actually like it . You really can’t do much with it because Marvel wanted to make it a dark comedy .