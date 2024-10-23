What's a better version of a bad movie?

In my opinion the movie Upgrade is everything Venom should've been.

Life (2017) is the best sequel for Alien (1979) ever.

Whatchu think? Better versions of movies that should've took notes?
 
Still waiting for remake of Lifeforce with some other modern hot actress buck naked the entire time.
 
You can’t have full fledged kick ass designed giant Aliens then have a sequel about bacteria / fungus / viral life forms and then exclude a physical life form that doesn’t hunt you down trying to be a territorial entity in a sequel unless you wanted to lose millions of dollars at the box office .

The concept is a little confusing, bad movies gives and helps create good movie scripts better concepts . Venom is just Venom really I’d have to think about what movie is actually like it . You really can’t do much with it because Marvel wanted to make it a dark comedy .
 
The first Fast & Furious is a damn good remake of Point Break.

(Not my opinion of the rest of the series)
 
Surviving the Game was a better version of Hard Target.

Sorry JCVD
 
