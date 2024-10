Strickland rematch is the one.



He is nowhere near/deserving of a title shot against DDP and the next shot should go to winner of Khamzhat/Whittaker.



If he were to fight the loser of Khamzhat/Whittaker it doesn't make much sense - Khamzhat is a terrible style match-up, would blitz him and grapple-rape him before he would gas. Even though I would be interested in the Whittaker trilogy because the second fight was close (though I thought a pretty clear Izzy win 3 to 2 rounds), there isn't a lot of juice to squeeze out of a trilogy when it's 2-0 one way without a clear robbery taking place.



Strickland is a big name, a style match-up that he could win if he makes the right adaptations, and would be getting some revenge/get-back over an opponent that took his title when he was so dramatically favored.



I'm not saying he would even win, but out of DDP/Khamzhat/Strickland I give him the best chance against Strickland if he comes in prepared with his mind right and an actual understanding of how to fight Strickland instead of backing straight-up letting his opponent dictate the range/pace of the fight.