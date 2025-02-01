  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

How good has Strickland's win over Imavov aged?

Now add Adesanya to the streak.

Possible rematch down the line after Strickland KO's DDP to get the belt back?
 
Saint_of_Killers said:
Strickland vs Imavov rematch is the fight to make after Strickland wins his belt back. Forgot Chimaev, dude fights once every two years.
Without context this is really wack.

Imavov had a full fight camp for 185lbs and ended up getting Strickland on 5 days notice and forced to fight at light heavyweight. So he had to diet and start his fight week preparations for middleweight and Sean had zero of that.

It was also his first ever 5 round fight.
 
It hasn't. Strickland weighed 25 lbs more than Imamov in the cage IIRC and Strickland has jab/teep defensive style which actually requires preparation to solve. Imamov had none.

Rewatch the fight. He just leaned on Imamov and was able to absorb everything Imamov through b/c he was a backstreet boy heavier.

Here's a question, how poorly has Strickland's win over Izzy aged? You asked the wrong one homey.
 
Imavov looked great tonight but he did look very meh vs Allen in his previous fight
 
Bad
He weighted at 204 vs 194 for Imavov
 
usernamee said:
Imavov looked great tonight but he did look very meh vs Allen in his previous fight
Because these other cats at MW are far better than people think.

The Izzy/Rob era of MW was horribly weak, with Cannonier as a top contender. Put Brendan Allen against Izzy and he beats him, not kidding.
 
Wait so Imavov had the full camp and Strickland was on short notice yet Sean had the advantage?

Where in Strickland's style do you possibly see less cardio being good for him? Strickland doesn't need extra size, nobody overpowers him at MW anyway.
 
Major cope, Strickland accepted that fight off his couch with only a few days to prep.


Three or five round fight, Imavov has always had a mediocre gas tank and he couldn’t handle Stricklands pressure.


Give credit where it’s due, I guarantee Imavov would NEVER accept a fight with Strickland on a few days notice.
 
Plus it was less than a month after he fought Cannonier.
Strickland would still body Imavov.
 
Ddp is going on an even longer winstreak. After he beats the Neanderthal Sean he has 1 neckbeard then imanov.
 
Strickland is a cardio point kick boxer. Forcing someone expecting to fight a short, compact wrestle boxer Kelvin at 185lbs, then having to go 5 rounds with him at Light Heavyweight is a massive, massive advantage to Strickland.


This part is subjective and you're just making up a scenario and deciding how it would go. I'm simply stating the real world circumstances that disadvantaged Imavov.

I would likely pick Strickland to beat him again via decision in a brutally boring 5 round jab/teep fight. However Imavov would have a better overall chance.
 
