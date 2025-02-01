How good has Strickland's win over Imavov aged?

Portland8242
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 13, 2018
- Messages
- 10,458
- Reaction score
- 21,208
Strickland vs Imavov rematch is the fight to make after Strickland wins his belt back. Forgot Chimaev, dude fights once every two years.
His only chance of winning is via decision and you know this man. That being said, DDP gets it done again, AND STILL KNOCKS.View attachment 1081407
Now add Adesanya to the streak.
Possible rematch down the line after Strickland KO's DDP to get the belt back?
Because these other cats at MW are far better than people think.Imavov looked great tonight but he did look very meh vs Allen in his previous fight
Wait so Imavov had the full camp and Strickland was on short notice yet Sean had the advantage?Without context this is really wack.
Imavov had a full fight camp for 185lbs and ended up getting Strickland on 5 days notice and forced to fight at light heavyweight. So he had to diet and start his fight week preparations for middleweight and Sean had zero of that.
It was also his first ever 5 round fight.
Without context this is really wack.
Imavov had a full fight camp for 185lbs and ended up getting Strickland on 5 days notice and forced to fight at light heavyweight. So he had to diet and start his fight week preparations for middleweight and Sean had zero of that.
It was also his first ever 5 round fight.
Plus it was less than a month after he fought Cannonier.Major cope, Strickland accepted that fight off his couch with only a few days to prep.
Three or five round fight, Imavov has always had a mediocre gas tank and he couldn’t handle Stricklands pressure.
Give credit where it’s due, I guarantee Imavov would NEVER accept a fight with Strickland on a few days notice.
Major cope, Strickland accepted that fight off his couch with only a few days to prep.
Three or five round fight, Imavov has always had a mediocre gas tank and he couldn’t handle Stricklands pressure.
Give credit where it’s due, I guarantee Imavov would NEVER accept a fight with Strickland on a few days notice.