What's going on with Rogan and Topuria?

he's a top 3 commentator in the UFC though
Dom Cruz went through a period where he checked him hard and often to the point they had to get them away from working together.It is "yes men" syndrome, imo.
Most people, live their lives with their actions subject to criticism and their job performance requiring ongoing evaluation.
Joe Rogan, Dana, and various others, have been in their positions doing their thing, for better or worse, for forever and haven't been checked. Haven't been forced to stay on point and continue to evolve and improve.
I loved listening to that. It was disappointing when Dom toned it down.
That was some next level pole smoking by Rogan. I felt so dirty listening to it.I swear Joe Rogan must be betting on some of these fights the way he plays favorites. He was ready to be Ian Garry’s new girlfriend during his fight against Neal.