What's going on with Rogan and Topuria?

I noticed Rogan seems to be bias towards some guys in commentary if they previously beat one of his favorite fighters and Topuria beating Hall checks that box
In all honesty I hope he retires, even the hype he brings feels forced now and he has a lot of trouble calling the action
 
Substance Abuse said:
Rogan fucking sucks at his job.
It is "yes men" syndrome, imo.

Most people, live their lives with their actions subject to criticism and their job performance requiring ongoing evaluation.


Joe Rogan, Dana, and various others, have been in their positions doing their thing, for better or worse, for forever and haven't been checked. Haven't been forced to stay on point and continue to evolve and improve.
 
jeff7b9 said:
It is "yes men" syndrome, imo.

Most people, live their lives with their actions subject to criticism and their job performance requiring ongoing evaluation.


Joe Rogan, Dana, and various others, have been in their positions doing their thing, for better or worse, for forever and haven't been checked. Haven't been forced to stay on point and continue to evolve and improve.
Dom Cruz went through a period where he checked him hard and often to the point they had to get them away from working together.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
I swear Joe Rogan must be betting on some of these fights the way he plays favorites. He was ready to be Ian Garry’s new girlfriend during his fight against Neal.
That was some next level pole smoking by Rogan. I felt so dirty listening to it.
 
Hogan does this on almost every card. DC too. They literally fellate one fighter they like and discount everything their opponent does.

Often times it epically backfires on them when their golden boy gets starched.
 
He'll be all over Topruias nuts going forward.
He wasn't exactly a Volk fan before the Ortega fight.

I think His Bias has become more evident in his commentary. I think It comes from him being so sure of himself, that he doesn't consciously try to be objective, thinking that he is just objective by nature because he's such a deep thinker. And I think this is because the world is all over his nuts, his podcast guests are always gushing over him, he's considered by the casual fan base and industry peeps to be the best to ever do it.
 
Did anyone watch fight companion or see their reaction to Volk/Mak 1? He was CONVINCED Volk won. Mins you he's normally drunk and/or baked on those shows so perception could've been skewed.
 
does that dude still fight? havent heard of ryan hall in a while
 
