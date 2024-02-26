I would like to get thoughts on Rogan taking us back to early UFC hype strategy

Eric Silva 2.0
Joe Rogan: "Ilia Topuria is a perfect example of a guy with no weakness"
Of course Vitor Belfort was the first fighter who had no known weaknesses.
I'm curious about feedback on what Rogan is getting at here. I've watched Topuria and his boxing is legit. I even picked him against Volk because of the boxing, well-rounded skills and Volk's age, recent losses and behavior leading up to the Ilia fight. Vitor had "no known weaknesses" and now Topuria has "no weakness". This is next level. I like Topuria, especially his boxing but I think Rogan is overstating how good Ilia is. Is Rogan right? Discuss
