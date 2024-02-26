I would like to get thoughts on Rogan taking us back to early UFC hype strategy

Joe Rogan: "Ilia Topuria is a perfect example of a guy with no weakness"


Of course Vitor Belfort was the first fighter who had no known weaknesses.
1708963588566.png

I'm curious about feedback on what Rogan is getting at here. I've watched Topuria and his boxing is legit. I even picked him against Volk because of the boxing, well-rounded skills and Volk's age, recent losses and behavior leading up to the Ilia fight. Vitor had "no known weaknesses" and now Topuria has "no weakness". This is next level. I like Topuria, especially his boxing but I think Rogan is overstating how good Ilia is. Is Rogan right? Discuss
 
He's looking pretty good and just dethroned one of the FW goats of all time. We just need a little more time to see what kind of staying power he has.
 
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a fighter more overrated than hand sanitizer boy currently is.
 
I'm a big fan of Topuria, especially his boxing and power. I think his weakness would be head kicks, especially left head kick from a tall fighter. He is a shorter, boxing heavy fighter. He's tough, powerful and very good. I'm curious about his staying power as well. I think he has a chance since Volk is aging and Max has high-mileage. The timing might be right for him. He's also very good, that doesn't hurt.

 
I love Topuria. I think the guy is a beast. His boxing is excellent. It's why I want to see the Max vs Ilia matchup. I would even favor Topuria in that fight and Max is my favorite fighter on the roster. I just think the "no weakness" stuff is taking it too far and it gave me flashbacks.........
1708965678189.png

Edit: Google Vitor Belfort "no known weaknesses" image
 
Last edited:
I've been called an Ilia hater so much since that fight. The dude is my second or third favorite active featherweight, but apparently acknowledging flaws is hating these days.
 
"but apparently acknowledging flaws is hating these days."

This thread is about seeing a very good and maybe even a great fighter but also seeing he does have a few holes in his game. Can someone exploit them? That remains to be seen.
 
Weaknesses:
Height, weight and reach could be better - a fighter as good as him in taller, rangier, bigger weight cut would be better
His arsenal is lacking. Body kicks, front kicks, head kicks, other kicks
Haven't seen much knees or clinch techniques either.


But overall he is pretty damn good with impressive boxing, strong low kicks and good wrestling/jitz
 
Just another day.

You're an unstoppable Juggernaut.... Until you're not.
I still remember Joe going on about the Machida Era and the second coming of Karate.

I also remember when it ended shortly thereafter.

GettyImages-102417946_0.jpg
 
Dude was almost killed by a LW jogger, people need to chill.
 
he also has real one-punch knockout power.
 
Didn't mean this thread in particular.
Jai Herbert nearly exploited them. Even Bryce Mitchell was landing pretty easily, he just doesn't have them pop in his punches needed to matter much. Ilia needs to tighten his defense if he's going to hold on for a long time.
 
