What ya cooking for Thanksgiving?

I ended up with a 16lb turkey which is overkill for 2 of us but I'll repurpose it and freeze most of it.

I'm doing a Cajun/Creole Thanksgiving for my first as a citizen. Rubbing and smoking the turkey after brining and all the injecting etc from silly o'clock in the morning. And I've never made it before but Cornbread Dressing (stuffing) and Cajun rice dressing with some roast potatoes (as originally Brits we still like beef dripping roasties and maybe some parmesan asparagus.

And I'll do the cranberry, port and orange sauce tomozzles.
 
We're frying a 17lb Turkey

Green Bean casserole, (took me 4 trys to correctly spell casserole)

Sweet Potato casserole

Yam

Mashed Potatoes and gravy
 
Not sure yet. Mom and Dad invited me over(I live 10 minutes away) but Mom is in a wheelchair till her knee surgery in December so she's not ambulatory. Dad is useless in the kitchen and I don't want Mom to exert herself so I'm not sure what our plan is.
 
