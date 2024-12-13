Just thought this would be a good question for war room because the implications of AGI "Artificial General Intelligence or what I like to say Advanced General Intelligence" for the reason that AI will be significantly faster and more analytical. That being said Quantum computing breakthroughs are happening at an insane pace.



It seems everyday something new is being announced with error correction and the operating temperature both serious issues The Quantum computer could run temp wise level cut significant amounts of resources and costs. Quantum always seemed to me that next 5 years idea and then the 5 years are up and we need another five years. But a number of positive signs seem to point to a point where these machines could turn out useful.



The question is if we get to AGI first do you figure that poses a significant risk? Such as many have predicted or will general purpose Quantum Computers pose an even greater threat. Depending on the problem and possible use within AI Quantum computers could take on the grand series of problems such that could make wars pretty much obsolete.