Economy What worries people more AI or Quantum Computing

What do you find more worrisome AI/AGI or Quantum Computing?

  • Yes AI/AGI is very worrisome .

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Quantum Computing the worst.

    Votes: 2 100.0%
  • Total voters
    2
  • This poll will close: .
PEB

PEB

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
Platinum Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
32,651
Reaction score
23,717
Just thought this would be a good question for war room because the implications of AGI "Artificial General Intelligence or what I like to say Advanced General Intelligence" for the reason that AI will be significantly faster and more analytical. That being said Quantum computing breakthroughs are happening at an insane pace.

It seems everyday something new is being announced with error correction and the operating temperature both serious issues The Quantum computer could run temp wise level cut significant amounts of resources and costs. Quantum always seemed to me that next 5 years idea and then the 5 years are up and we need another five years. But a number of positive signs seem to point to a point where these machines could turn out useful.

The question is if we get to AGI first do you figure that poses a significant risk? Such as many have predicted or will general purpose Quantum Computers pose an even greater threat. Depending on the problem and possible use within AI Quantum computers could take on the grand series of problems such that could make wars pretty much obsolete.
 
QC

If ASI reaches a point of self actualization, we may / probably see issues because it would technically be a sentient being; but AGI with constraints is a controllable tool. Unless your issue is humans shouldn't have such tools?

Multiple purpose QC could be an issue because it implores "spooky" capabilities that go well beyond any constraints we could put on it (aside from power sources which depending on the connected network, wouldnt matter); and would essentially be a form of ASI just with a learning model that in no way could any human mimic at any level. God tier ability

Now QAI - humans probably would go extinct
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion AI may not steal many jobs after all. It may just make workers more efficient
Replies
7
Views
227
Sakuraba'sEar
Sakuraba'sEar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,460
Messages
56,648,227
Members
175,333
Latest member
dubhlinn

Share this page

Back
Top