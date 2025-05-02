AI and the singularity

Many people may not realize it now, but the singularity is going to be the single most important thing that has ever happened in human history and will define our future in ways that we can't even imagine. This is going to happen in our lifetime, and not only is it going to happen in our lifetime, but it's approaching rapidly. Some AI experts predict it could happen as soon as 2026/2027 on the current trajectory. People have not really begun to wrap their heads around what this will look like, as many of us are used to the traditional scaling of technology, which has increased dramatically in the past 100 years, but is nothing compared to advances we will get with AI.



For those who don't understand why the singularity is important, let me briefly explain. Advances in AI and computing power will allow us to create a super intelligent autonomous AGI that will be able to learn on its own without humans, replicate, and it will be many times smarter than the smartest human who ever lived. Imagine an artificial intelligence a million times smarter than the smartest human, that can solve the most complex problems in our society in seconds. Biology can be completely transformed, cures for cancer, any type of disease, life extension technology. This all becomes possible really quickly with advanced AGI. Not only can it advance us in biology, but it can be used to advance us in all fields of science. Now imagine a machine spitting out 10 Nobel prize winning ideas every second, and how fast that would transform society and the world as we know it. The AI will be able to eventually write its own code and upgrade itself as well, it will not need humans for anything.



This is basically what is coming, an intelligence so advanced that we can't predict what will happen once it arrives, the singularity. Nobody can really picture or try to understand what kind of advances an intelligence so vastly superior to ours could implement. The doomsday scenario is that the AI could enslave us with its superior intelligence, a worst-case scenario.



The best-case scenario is the rapid advancement of technology and science to levels we can't even comprehend, that we use to solve our problems and build a utopia for all.



This is almost here, and nobody except a very small portion of people actually understand the implications of this and how life altering it will be for everyone.



Is this something you guys think about?

Thoughts?