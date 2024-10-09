What will happen to rountree in the rankings?

He was ranked 8th in the division before the loss to Poatan. But what happens now?

He lost the fight, but you can't move him down because Johnny Walker is ranked 9th, and I think he's better than Walker.

But you can't really justify moving him up either, because while he performed well and earned respect, he still lost.

So does he just stay at number 8?

That also feels weird. I mean why even have a fight if it doesn't move the needle either way?
 
Fedorgasm said:
I mean why even have a fight if it doesn't move the needle either way?
For the title and

In legitimate rankings he's still top 10. Who knows where hell end up in corrupt UFC rankings.
 
He's coming off a failed drug test and I don't think he's done enough to leap Volkan or Krylov
 
Megatronlee said:
He should replace who loses next that’s in close vicinity to him
#7 Krylov and #6 Volkan are fighting #11 Azamat and #10 Ulberg respectively next month. I think Khalil could easily see himself move up if either or both lose.
 
