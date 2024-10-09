What will happen to rountree in the rankings?

He was ranked 8th in the division before the loss to Poatan. But what happens now?



He lost the fight, but you can't move him down because Johnny Walker is ranked 9th, and I think he's better than Walker.



But you can't really justify moving him up either, because while he performed well and earned respect, he still lost.



So does he just stay at number 8?



That also feels weird. I mean why even have a fight if it doesn't move the needle either way?